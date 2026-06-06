The A.J. Brown trade has finally come and gone, with the Philadelphia Eagles receiving a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick in return. This was a deal that turned out well for the Eagles, since the Patriots were essentially the only bidder for Brown come June 1.

Does this mean the Eagles are done making trades? General manager Howie Roseman loves a good deal or two, especially towards the end of the summer when he has a better view of how his roster will shape up.

Some deals happen before then, but the Eagles are going to get a good evaluation of their roster come mandatory minicamp this week. They'll know where they need to improve and reevaluate that during the summer.

What deals could the Eagles still make? Let's take a look at three deals from unlikely, less likely, and likely.

Unlikely: Maxx Crosby

The Eagles sought out a pass rusher this offseason, and centered around acquiring Jonathan Greenard. That move was in the works for weeks, even when the Maxx Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the cap room to retain Crosby on the roster, and bolstered their defense to help him out. Crosby could be available, but it's hard to see the Eagles landing him at this point.

The Eagles are set at pass rusher with Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and Arnold Ebiketie. Either Hunt or Smith would have to be included in a deal to acquire Crosby, and it's hard to envision the Eagles going that route at this stage in the offseason.

Philadelphia has the draft assets to acquire Crosby, but that seems like wishful thinking at this point. The Eagles may not want to part ways with any of their first-round picks either.

Less likely: Trade for a guard

The Eagles certainly need some veteran help at guard behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, maybe even a player that can challenge Steen.

This is the situation behind the starters: Micah Morris (2026 sixth-round pick), Drew Kendall (2025 sixth-round pick), Hollin Pierce (2025 undrfated free agent), and Willie Lampkin (2025 undrafted free agent). Neither player as played a regular seaosn snap at guard.

The Eagles are banking on their young players to develop, but are taking a big risk here. They could use some depth at guard, but there are some good veteran free agents still available.

A trade may not be in the cards, even if the Eagles could use a veteran behind Dickerson and Steen.

Likely: Trade for a safety

The Eagles are giving Marcus Epps the opportunity to win the safety job opposite Andrew Mukuba, and are content with letting that situation play out. The players competing with Epps are J.T. Gray, Michael Carter, and seventh-round rookie Cole Wisniewski.

Simply put, the Eagles could use soem more help at safety. Roseman isn't afraid to try and improve a weakness in the secondary, see C.J. Gardner-Johnson in 2022 and Jakorian Bennett in 2025 as August trades. Some work out and soem don't, but Roseman tries to improve the roster where he sees fit.

This may be the case at safety too. there are some intriging player sthat could be available and would help the Eagles in 2026.

Epps is a fine player and played well last year, but the Eagles could use some insurance in case he struggles this summer. They may have to make a move at some point, whether Epps plays well in camp or not.