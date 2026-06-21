Eagles Offseason Could Still Take One More Major Turn in June With Maxx Crosby

There may be interest in Maxx Crosby this summer, or there may not be.

Crosby is at the center of the Philadelphia Eagles offseason, whether he actually plays in an Eagles uniform or not. This is where the word inadventant comes in.

The role Crosby plays is simple, no matter where he plays in 2026. This has more to do with who is actually on the Eagles roster than a player that isn't.

Jalen Carter is eligible for a contract extension with the Eagles, and there appears to be some speculations towards signing him. As pointed out via John McMullen to Eagles on SI, team sources have cited desires for more evaluation on health, maturity, and consistency from Carter.

The Eagles have gotten extensions done early with premium players on their rookie contracts when they are extension eligible. Landon Dickerson received his massive extension in March of 2024 while Cam Jurgens had his in April of 2025.

Jalen Hurts earned his in April of 2024, setting the market for quarterbacks. Why wouldn't the Eagles do the same with Carter?

This is where the biggest decision remaining in the offseason comes in, and it could take a major turn for the franchise this summer.

This all revolves around Jalen Carter, and plays a role in whether the Eagles are actually interested in Crosby.

The Eagles have two options that can define the offseason.

Extend Carter

Carter was going to reset the market, but that price just went up. Thanks to Jeffery Simmons' extension with the Tennessee Titans, there may be a starting point.

Simmons is the first $35 million per year defensive tackle and beat Chris Jones' guaranteed money by $40 million. The Titans star will make $100 million guaranteed with this extension.

Carter will certainly make more than $35 million in his next contract with the Eagles and $100 million guaranteed. No matter if the deal is three years or four, the price went significantly up for Carter.

The Eagles could have set the market in march or April by paying Carter, but they want to see more out of him this summer. They are going to have to pay Carter a high amount anyway, especially with Drew Rosenhaus as his agent.

Philadelphia can still set the market with Carter, and perhaps a deal gets done this summer. The Eagles don't have a hard deadline here, but Carter might.

Getting a contract done by training camp would be practical for both parties.

If the Eagles don't extend Carter, is Crosby on the table?

The Eagles will have a decision to make if they can't get an extension done with Carter.

What if a deal isn't done by the time training camp starts? Does Carter hold in until a deal is done? Does Carter ask to be traded if the Eagles want to wait to sign him?

There are a lot of unknowns here, but this could play into a potential pursuit of Crosby. The Eagles are nowhere near the point of moving on from Carter (nor is the suggestion of moving on being mentioned here), but acquiring Crosby could be the contingency plan.

Crosby may be available this summer, and the Eagles had interest in acquiring him in the past. The Eagles are set at pass rusher after revamping the position this offseason, but an extension stalemate with Carter could pursue their interest in Crosby.

Carter is the piece that could get a deal done, and not cost the Eagles multiple first-round picks. A proven player -- a very good one at that -- is better than future assets.

The Eagles could still get an extension done with Carter, then trade future assets for Crosby. Multiple high draft picks could still land Crosby if the Eagles do want to add him to an already stacked defensive line.

All this can be solved with a Carter extension, but there is always a Plan B.