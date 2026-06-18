Eagles Are Set At Pass Rusher -- Even If Maxx Crosby Rumors Won't Go Away

Maxx Crosby was traded once this offseason -- and then he wasn't.

Crosby still remains with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after the Baltimore Ravens walked back their plans to acquire him. The price of two first-round picks was steep, but that's what it takes to land a premium player like Crosby.

At least when the NFL offseason began in March. Perhaps things change this summer, even though the Cleveland Browns received a lot of draft capital -- and Jared Verse -- for Myles Garrett.

Since Garrett was traded, Crosby is the best pass rusher available on the market. Micah Parsons was dealt days prior to the start of last season and Garrett was traded this month. The Philadelphia Eagles even landed a premium pass rusher of their own in Jonathan Greenard in April.

Even though the Eagles landed Greenard and signed him to an extension, the Crosby rumors don't seem to go away. The Eagles may have been interested in Crosby once before, but that was before they landed Greenard.

With Crosby seemingly still available, and the Eagles desire over the years to land a premium pass rusher, the connection still won't go away.

While it would be nice to acquire Crosby, this is a thing of the past.

The Eagles addressed pass rusher this offseason

The original plan was for the Eagles to re-sign Jaelan Phillips. They wanted to bring Phillips back after how productive he was in a half a season under Vic Fangio, showcasing how much value he brough to the pass rush -- and Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Philadelphia was outbid by Carolina, as the Panthers signed Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal. That price was too high for the Eagles to match, and likely wise the Eagles didn't match it.

Jonathan Greenard was available immediately after as he wanted a new contract, so the Eagles set their sights on him. The Eagles landed Greenard on Day 2 of the draft, parting ways with a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to get him (and a 2027 seventh-round pick).

Greenard was signed to a four-year, $100 million extension -- solidifying his status as the No. 1 pass rusher on the roster. The Eagles have a trio of Greenard, Smith, and Hunt carry the pass rush -- as Hunt has a significant amount of upside.

The Eagles also filled in the margins in March, signing Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Ebiketie is an excellent situational pass rusher and will fortify the No. 4 spot, while Tyron-Shoyinka was expected to compete for a roster spot before he retired.

Philadelphia had a plan for that too, signing AJ Epenesa at the conclusion of minicamp. The Eagles basically have five roster spots at pass rusher, and a potential Brandon Graham return looming.

The Eagles took care of improving the pass rushers this offseason. Not only do they have the starters, but the depth in case a player or two has an injury.

Is Crosby even a possibility?

With Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, one never knows what he's thinking is regards to improving the roster (even at a position that's set). The Eagles may have had interest in Crosby before, and could rekindle that interest if he's available.

This time, it's highly unlikely thanks to the acquisition of Greenard. While a Greenard-Crosby combination would be lethal, could the Eagles afford to pay one player $35.5 million a year and the other $25 million a year?

Under Roseman they could -- with contract extensions and voided years. The Eagles would also have to give up at leasta first-round pick for Crosby, a first-round pick in that coveted 2027 draft. Even with two first-round picks in 2028 -- which the Eagles could dangle to the Raiders as well -- would they want to give up one of their biggest assets?

The Rams traded for Myles Garrett to become the favorites in the NFC, so that may convince the Eagles to strike back. They still have a top-5 defense with Greenard, a unit that is close to being compete with the talent on their roster. There are also future contract extensions to Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean to hand out on the defensive side of the ball.

Getting Crosby would be nice for a Super Bowl run in 2026, and the Eagles could do it. This just isn't in the cards right now, and the Eagles are very talented at pass rusher anyway.

The Eagles made their big splash with Greenard. Highly unlikely they made another one at pass rusher at this stage in the game.