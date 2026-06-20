Why Jalen Carter's Contract Extension With Eagles Went Way Up (If He Gets One)

This summer is massive for Jalen Carter and his future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carter already is eligible for a massive contract extension with Philadelphia, as the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option in April and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has completed three seasons in the league.

With the fifth-year option selected, the Eagles will owe Carter $27.1 million in fully guaranteed money after this season. The option on Carter's rookie deal just buys the Eagles more time to extend Carter, as extensions on rookie players typically get done between the fourth and fifth year.

The time to strike may be now for the Eagles, especially after Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons just landed a three-year, $105.8 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Not only is Simmons making $35.3 million a year, but he's the first defensive tackle to make $100 million guaranteed in NFL history.

Simmons reset the market for his position. Chris Jones was the highest-paid defensive tackle at $31.75 million a season -- including $60 million guaranteed. Simmons is the first $35 million per year defensive tackle and beat Jones' guarantted money by $40 million.

The Eagles will have to act fast with Carter. He'll be making at least $100 million on his next deal.

How much would Carter make

The barometer has been set for Carter, and it's higher than $35 million a year.

Just like how Simmons reset the market, Carter will be looking to do the same this summer. Simmons getting $100 million guaranteed is the new benchmark for his position, and he's on his secodn extension with the Titans.

Simmons was already amongst the highest paid players at his position prior to this extension, making $23.5 million a year with $47.8 million guaranteed. With this new contract, Carter will be shooting to surpass $35.3 million a year and $100 million guaranteed.

This is a reminder Carter is significantly younger than Simmons and just turned 25 years old. His version of a three-year extension (assuming the Eagles would give him three years) would be higher than Simmons.

Even though Simmons had 11.0 sacks and was a First Team All-Pro last year while Carter had a down season (and a shoulder injury to boot), contracts are based on future production and potential.

If Carter lives up to what the game-changing player he showed in his second season (where he took over games and became a Second Team All-Pro), a potential $40 million average annual salary seems like a bargain.

Is Carter holding out, or will he?

Carter was present at mandatory minicamp and participated in individual drills. The Eagles held Carter out of team drills, and whether that was due to his shoulder rehab from last season or his contract is unknown.

If this had something to do with Carter's holdout, it wouldn't be surprising. No reason to risk a premium player like Carter getting injuried in a team drill in the spring and costing him $100 million.

If the Eagles and Carter can't come to an extension by the start of training camp, wouldn't be surprising if Carter would do a "hold in" until his deal gets down. Carter would be at the facility, but wouldn't participate in training camp practices.

The Eagles and Carter have time to get this done. If Carter and the Eagles can't agree to an extension by the start of camp, other deadlines (missing practices) would spur action.

Both parties basically have six weeks to get an extension done if Carter's camp wants to pursue one this summer. The Eagles would likely prefer that situation too.

Set the market, not react to it.

Are Eagles hesitant to pay Carter?

The Eagles may want to see more from Carter as he heads into his fourth season, but do they have that luxury. What makes the Carter extension talks interesting is when the Eagles have paid their other premium players.

Jalen Hurts was signed in April after his third season. Landon Dickerson in March after year three and Cam Jurgens in April. Carter and the Eagles haven't reached an extension and it's June.

That might raise a red flag if the Eagles are going to pay him. Then there's the Maxx Crosby trade rumors and the Eagles perceived interest.

Could the Eagles potentially move Carter in a deal to land Crosby? That may be a possibility if they can't get Carter signed to an extension.

This summer could be very interesting for the Eagles and Carter. The ball is in the Eagles' court.