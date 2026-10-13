Eagles Report Card: Grading Every Position Group and Head Coach After Five Games

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three in a row and, at 2-3, are under .500 for the first time in five years. The grades won’t look pretty on the team’s report card, and perhaps a litany of injuries is the reason.

Still, the offense has been dreadful in the second half. It's averaging 4.6 points, 97.4 total yards, and has 5 three-and-outs. All three stats are last in the NFL.

Here grades for each position and the head coach:

Quarterback: C+

After looking like an MVP in the first two games, leading a game-winning touchdown drive that ended in a touchdown pass with just nine seconds left against the Titans, Jalen Hurts’ play has dropped. He hasn’t taken to Sean Mannion’s overhaul of the offense as quickly as one would have hoped, and he doesn’t always seem to see the entire field. His rebuilt offensive line could be part of that, but his decision-making hasn’t been where it needs to be, and his completion rate is a career-low 57.8 percent.

His ability to pick up yards with his legs has been neutralized, rushing only 23 times – most of that on scrambles from the pocket – 101 yards and one TD.

Still, he gets credit for his eight touchdowns to just three interceptions, as well as the job he did in the first two wins.

Running backs: D

Saquon Barkley has been hurt early in two games and missed one already. At 29, can he rebound and still help this team when he gets healthy?

Meanwhile, Tank Bigsby is on injured reserve, and Will Shipley could be put on IR too, after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and could miss multiple weeks. That leaves practice squad players Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele to carry the load.

Wide receivers: B-

The grade goes up from a ‘C’ because of Darius Cooper, who has four touchdowns on just seven catches. The Eagles haven't had a receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014 catch four touchdowns in the first five games of a season.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has scored four touchdowns on seven catches this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tay Wicks has been decent, but the Rams’ Trent McDuffie took him out of the game in a Week 4 loss, and DeVonta Smith has missed two games with an injury. Makai Lemon has done some decent things and should only continue to get better and more involved.

Tight ends: C-

Dallas Goedert picked up where he left off last year, snaring two touchdowns against the Commanders in the opener. Then he got hurt in Week 2 and missed two games. Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins don’t provide much offense, and rookie Eli Stowers is on injured reserve. The Eagles signed Zach Ertz, but an impactful role for the veteran has yet to develop.

Offensive line: D-

Lane Johnson retired, and Cam Jurgens was traded the very next day. The Eagles have had three different starting centers in just five games. Continuity is a big key to successful offensive line play, and there just hasn’t been any yet.

Defensive line: B

Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter were given big raises, but Davis isn’t having the same impact he did last year. He played 61 percent of the snaps a season ago, but is playing just 46 percent this year.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter had one of his best games of the season in Week 5. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter, on the other hand, has been playing with a broken bone in his wrist, which has hampered him, but his three sacks lead the team, and his five tackles for loss equal the number of TFLs he had last year.

Outside linebackers: C-

Jalyx Hunt looked like a double-digit sack artist in the making, but he has none. Nolan Smith has two sacks, but he hasn’t shown the play-in, play-out consistency he should have at this point in his career. The big offseason acquisition, Jonathan Greenard, has missed three games with two different injuries and has played just 37 snaps. As for free agents Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa, they haven’t contributed much so far.

Inside linebackers: B+

Zack Baun continues to play at a high level, though he missed a game due to a concussion, which was the first time he missed a game with an injury since arriving here in 2024. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was a force in his only start, collecting 15 tackles, and could be taking over the starting job from Jihaad Campbell, last year's first-round pick, who has been up and down.

Cornerbacks: C+

Quinyon Mitchell notched his first regular-season interception in Week 5, adding to the four he has in the postseason. But neither he nor Cooper DeJean seems to be playing at the level they played at last year, when they both earned All-Pro honors, and Riq Woolen hasn’t had the bounce-back season the Eagles hoped he would have.

Safeties: D

One of the team’s biggest question marks entering the season was here. It is more a liability than a question mark at this point. Andrew Mukuba remains inconsistent. Marcus Epps is hurt, but he wasn’t turning heads in the first three games he played before getting banged up. Michael Carter has done some decent things at the position, but the Eagles severely limited here.

Specialists: A

The one and only ‘A’ on this report card is well deserved, with Jake Elliott already connecting on both tries beyond 50 yards, Braden Mann looking like an All-Pro, and Rocco Underwood flawless with his long snaps.

Coaching: D

When your head coach has to admit to costing the team a game, as Nick Sirianni did after the loss in London, that’s not good. Neither is being 2-3.