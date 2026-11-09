Eagles Stock Market: New QB, Same Old Story With Milton After Giants Loss

PHILADELPHIA—Another Sunday produced another loss that feels heavier than the final score.

The Eagles fell 19-11 to the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, their seventh consecutive setback, and now sit at 2-7 heading into their bye week. Three weeks into his Philadelphia tenure, Joe Milton got the first NFL start, Saquon Barkley punched in an early score against his old team, and for a few minutes it looked like the offense might finally find a pulse.

Instead the second half turned into the same familiar grind: short drives, pressure, and a crowd that started leaving to beat the Olivia Rodrigo concert traffic that was looming across the street.

Here's our weekly Eagles' stock market:

Bull: Pass rush

The Eagles generated pressure, finished with five sacks, and made J.J. McCarthy uncomfortable before knocking him out for a short period with a hip injury. It wasn’t consistent all afternoon, but it was the clearest sign that the defensive front can still disrupt when it gets a chance. On a day short on bright spots, that was one of the few that actually pushed the other side backward.

Bull: Joe Milton's legs

Milton’s mobility gave the offense a different look. He picked up 64 rushing yards and converted the two-point conversion himself, creating a brief 8-6 lead. It wasn’t enough to sustain anything, but the mobility created a couple of positive plays that Tanner McKee, a pure pocket passer, hasn't produced in recent weeks. It's a small sample, but it was the one offensive wrinkle that didn’t immediately get stuffed.

Bull: Extremes

In the same game Eagles punter Braden Mann had an 86-yard effort, the longest by an NFL player since the Giants' Rodney Williams' 90-yarder on Sept. 10, 2001 vs. Denver, the veteran also had one for minus-2 after mishandling a high snap from Rocco Underwood, and another for only 17.

Bear: Job Security

There were no declarative statements about job security as the Eagles enter their bye week. Head coach Nick Sirianni is likely safe for now but scapegoat season could be ready to start earlier than expected with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, offensive line coach Chris Kuper and run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey all in some kind of peril.

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion walks the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We'll talk," Sirianni said when asked if staff changes are on the table. "Obviously, right now my job is to be there for our guys and to go watch the tape and go look through everything. I think we always think -- we'll do everything. I'll do anything I can to help this team win football games. Like I said, I'll look at myself internally first and then go from there.

"My job is to coach the players and to coach the coaches, and anything I can do to help this team win games, we'll do. Everything can always be on the table, but I don't think you change just to change because that's what your record says that -- you've got to look at what's really real and not react to anything else. Again, I just don't believe you just change just to change. If you have a strong reason to do things in anything, not just change, but in anything and you're convicted on it, that's how we'll go about our business."

Bear: Milton the passer

Milton the passer faded quickly, finishing 18 of 34 for 169 yards, while being sacked seven times and losing a fumble. Once the Giants adjusted, the rocket arm never found a rhythm and the protection broke down. The early spark was extinguished and by the second half the stock was trading like every other recent Eagles quarterback outing.

"For my first game here, I feel like I did all right," Milton said. "There are a lot of things that I can clean up as far as protection, just helping those guys out with protection. That's something that we're going to get better [at] this week coming up for sure.”

Bear: Repetitive offense

The offense after the first quarter was the clearest underperformer. Three points the rest of the way, repeated three-and-outs, and no sustained drives once the Giants got a beat on the tortured offensive system.

"Obviously, none of us offensively have done a good enough job," Sirianni said when asked about the embattled Sean Mannion. "We're not going to sit here as coaches -- and it's not Sean, it's all of us and it starts with me. I think the correct question there to me is, 'Do you think you've done a good enough job?'

"Obviously, I haven't done a good enough job. We all have things that we've got to get better at and we've got to figure it out on offense. I mean, I think our defense is playing solid. I think they're doing really good things and it's hard to keep the game there. I think we've got some things that we're doing on special teams that have been really good, and then we can be more consistent in that particular case, but we have to figure it out on offense. That's coaches, that's players, that's everybody.

"So no, I haven't done a good enough job yet. The only way you grow in the midst of adversity is to get up, keep fighting, and work and stick together because you need everybody to do that. But adversity gives you opportunities for growth that steady times never would, but only if you do all those other things. We'll fight and we'll keep going."

Bear: Pass pro

Unaccounted for rushers remain a weekly staple and a drain on the Eagles' offense. Milton was under constant pressure, the pocket collapsed on multiple series, and the line never established a consistent ability to communicate. The lack of protection turned what started as a manageable game into the same stalled effort that has defined the losing streak. Until the offensive line stabilizes, the rest of the offense will stay limited.

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