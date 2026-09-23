Grading Every Eagles Position Group After Two Weeks: Jalen Hurts Is Elite; O-Line Absolutely Brutal

Credit goes to the Philadelphia Eagles for their 2-0 start.

The quality of opponents weren't great, and the Eagles survived both games. There's a case to be made the Eagles could be 0-2 with how they played at times, but they earned their way to a 2-0 start thanks to a few factors.

The wins are ugly, but they'll matter come December and January when they're fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC. Even though the Eagles are 2-0, it's fair to point out the criticisms surrounding this football team and where they can improve -- and the front office has done that with some of their moves in recent days.

Where do the Eagles stand after two games? This is similar to our position-by-position grades after every game, but combining performance through two weeks.

Quarterback: A

Jalen Hurts is the reason the Eagles are 2-0 through two games. The Eagles have altered the offense and some concepts they want to do because of what's surrounding Hurts, playing to his strengths and adding some new things he learned from Sean Mannion this offseason.

Hurts does have a bad interception in the mix, but also a game-winning touchdown drive in the final seconds. The box score doesn't fully show how well he's played, but this stat does.

Hurts is 14-of-20 for 325 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT on throws of 10+ air yards for a 131.3 passer rating -- seventh in the NFL. He's been excellent throwing such passes this year, an indicator how much he's improved as a quarterback.

Running backs: B-

Saquon Barkley's injury and the offensive line haven't helped this group, but the running backs haven't done much outside of Barkley's 42-yard run in Week 1.

The Eagles are 14th in rushing yards per game (112.5) and yards per carry (3.9), and ninth in yards after contact per rush (3.07). The numbers are fine, but they also include a 42-yard run by Barkley and 22-yard run by Jalen Hurts. The Eagles average just 2.9 yards per carry without those two runs.

The run game was supposed to be better, but there's a combination of factors there. This group will be tested if Barkley misses time.

Wide receivers: A

For a position in question outside of DeVonta Smith heading into the season, this group has been excellent. Smith has looked like the WR1 the Eagles knew he was and Dontayvion Wicks has performed better than a WR2. Jalen Hurts has a 145.8 passer rating targeting Wicks.

Darius Cooper caught a game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds as well, but this grade hinges on how Smith and Wicks have performed. Only six receivers in the NFL have 3+ catches on throws that have traveled 20+ air yards -- Dontayvion Wicks is one of them. Only 6 receivers in the NFL have 7+ catches on throws that have traveled 10+ air yards -- DeVonta Smith is one of them.

Tremendous performance by the receivers to start the year.

Tight end: B-

The only reason the tight end have such a high mark is because of what Dallas Goedert did in Week 1, when he caught two touchdowns and was the most reliable pass catcher on the field. The Eagles were going to be in trouble at tight end if Goedert got injured.

That already happened in Week 2, and Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins had to perform in roles above their pay grade. The Eagles signed Zach Ertz this week after Goedert is going to miss several weeks, and Ertz immediately becomes TE1.

That's how dire the tight end situation is.

Offensive line: F

Hard to give this unit a higher grade through two weeks. Jalen Hurts is constantly pressured and the run game is nonexistent outside of two plays (one by the quarterback). That falls on the blocking up front.

The pass blocking is subpar -- and that's being generous. The pressure rate allowed per dropback is 40.0%, 22nd in the NFL. The beat rate is at 17.3% (22nd in NFL) and the sack rate is 8.8% (24th in NFL).

The Eagles are rolling with Cam Jurgens at left guard and Drew Kendall at center, which did not have great results in game one replacing Landon Dickerson at guard. The entire left side of the offensive line was impacted by the move.

The Eagles need this offensive line to be better.

Edge rusher: B-

This group is the hardest to get a read on through two games. The sack rate isn't there (5.3%, 23rd in NFL), but the Eagles are getting pressure on the quarterback. Nolan Smith has a pressure rate of 16.7% and Jalyx Hunt sits at 16.3% -- but the two have just one sack through two games.

The Eagles aren't getting much from Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa through two games either. This is a group that needs Jonathan Greenard back, and need him to perform well.

The time to pressure (2.8) and opponent time to throw (3.43) is last in the NFL. That's on the secondary creating opportunities for the pass rush. They're not taking advantage.

Defensive tackle: A-

Give credit to the defensive tackles through two games, they have made plays that have been a huge role in this team getting to 2-0. Moro Ojomo made the two-point conversion stop to preserve the Week 1 win and Jalen Carter's sack late in the fourth quarter held the Titans to a field goal to set up the Week 2 win.

Carter has a 12.5% pressure rate and a sack, while Ojomo has a 10.0% pressure rate. The Eagles are playing Ojomo significantly more than Jordan Davis, which is surprising given Davis is one of the highest-paid players at his position.

This unit could be better, but they have made key plays in crucial moments.

Linebacker: B+

Zack Baun was dominant in Week 1, winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Baun and Jihaad Campbell were both dominant against the run, and Campbell has a sack and a forced fumble through two games.

Campbell has been picked on in coverage to start the year, allowing a 118.8 passer rtaing as the primary defender. Baun is at 80.2, but has two passes defensed. The two linebackers have allowed four completions of 20+ yards.

The linebackers have been solid, and should improve as the season goes on. There's no reason to bench Campbell either.

Cornerback: A

What else is there to say about this group. The outside cornerbacks have been dominant through two games. Quinyon Mitchell has allowed 31 pass yards so far and just 1 yard after the catch. Tariq Woolen has allowed 22 yards and just 2 yards after the catch.

Cooper DeJean responded form a poor Week 1 to allow 1 catch for 5 yards in Week 2. The reports of DeJean losing a step were greatly exaggerated.

The cornerbacks have been impressive through two games. They've carried the defense.

Safety: C+

After a solid performance in Week 1, but Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba were very bad in Week 2. Poor enough where the Eagles signed Kenny Moore to compete for a starting job, and Epps is on watch.

The Eagles could also move Cooper DeJean at safety and Moore to the slot, but that's similar to the offensive line situation which created more problems. Regardless, the Eagles know the Epps-Mukuba pairing isn't going to last 17 games.

There could be more upgrades at this position coming. Too many missed tackles from this group.

Special teams: A

Michael Clay's unit has been massive through two games, not making the mistakes that has cost this team football games.

Jale Elliott hasn't missed a kick and drilled a 58-yard field goal. Braden Mann has punted nine times, six of those punts have landed inside the 20 -- changing the field position by 19.7 yards in the Eagles favor.

Mann has been averaging 52.3 yards per punt and 45.4 net yards per punt. Britain Covey is averaging 11.3 yards per punt return.

This group has been essentially flawless to start the season. The kickoff and punt coverage improved from Week 1 to Week 2 as well.

Special teams has been as impressive as Jalen Hurts, maybe even more.

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