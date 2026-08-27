Eagles Training Camp Awards: Best Player? Most Improved? Most Disappointing?

And just like that, Philadelphia Eagles training camp has come to a close.

Was this training camp memorable? Not really, but there were plenty of winners and losers that emerged over the past month. Some roster surprises also came out of the 17 practices, along with trade candidates on the current rosterMake sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!.

This is going to be an interesting year for the Eagles, as the 2026 version should be a Super Bowl contender. At least those are the expectations anyway.

So who were our award winners from this camp? The winners were selected by the Eagles on SI staff: Publisher/Editor Jeff Kerr, writer Ed Kracz, writer John McMullen, and writer Cory Nidoh.

Every member of the staff made their own selections, and we'll share them all. Here are the award winners.

Best Player

Kerr -- Jalyx Hunt: Hunt was dominant throughout the entire training camp. He was consistently in the backfield and disrupting the pocket, seemingly making one ighlight play a practice. Wouldn't be surprised if Hunt makes his first Pro Bowl this year.

Kracz -- Jalyx Hunt: It’s hard to watch Hunt all summer long and not come away thinking this guy is due for a breakout season.

McMullen -- Jalyx Hunt: I'm sort of morphing this into MVP of camp. The best remain players like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Lane Johnson, but Hunt has a terrific summer and looks on the precipice of stardom, at least as long as Lane Johnson isn't opposite him.

Most Improved

Kerr -- Markel Bell: The signs were there Bell was going to have a good summer, but how well he performed at right tackle was the bigger surprise. Bell hasn't looked like a rookie there, even for someone new to the position. He earned the No. 3 tackle job.

Kracz -- Drew Kendall: The second-year offensive lineman out of Boston College looked overmatched at times and, as a rookie, rarely saw the field – seven games, 89 offensive snaps. He has put himself into position to be the first player in if something were to happen on the interior of the line, and the Eagles can feel comfortable that he will get the job done at a high level.

McMullen -- Tyler Steen: The right guard enters 2026 confident and self-assured. The transition from college tackle to pro guard is complete for Steen, perhaps sped up by practicing against Jalen Carter so much. If Steen continues on this trajectory, he will be in line for a significant contract extension whether with the Eagles or elsewhere.

Most Surprising Player

Kerr -- Joshua Weru: If someone would have told me Weru would be in consideration for a 53-man roster spot at the end of August, I would have laughed. Weru has remarkedly improved over the past month, enough where the Eagles seriously have to consider keeping him on the 53.

Kracz -- Joshua Weru: The import from Kenya never played a down of football in his life, but he has really popped in the preseason games, and his improvement from the start of training camp to the end has been noticeable.

McMullen -- Michael Carter II: Carter has proven to be a good football player with tremendous versatility. Carter is the team's top backup option at safety and the slot, and will be the dime back in the rare instances Vic Fangio rolls out six defensive back looks.

Most Disappointing Player

Kerr -- Eli Stowers: It's hard to pick on a rookie, but Stowers' athleticism hasn't shown through the month of training camp. He has a long way to go to help this football team. Perhaps my expectations of him were too high. I still think Stowers can be a good player and tight ends take time to develop, but bracing myself for the possibility Stowers could be a flop.

Kracz -- Jonathan Greenard: Obviously, this isn’t based on his on-field performance this summer, but the exact opposite – the edge rusher never got on the field due to a pec strain. For a player who so many thought would be a 10-sack player – and he still might – the uncertainty surrounding him regarding his return is glaring.

McMullen -- Eli Stowers: It was stipulated that the second-round pick would need time to develop as a blocker, but the thought was his athleticism would at least make him a subpackage option to create mismatches in the passing game. The player who showed up looked more like a developmental prospect who might be a year away from being a year away.

What You Didn't See Coming

Kerr -- The second team offensive line being as good as they were. The No. 3 guard spot was a major concern entering camp, but Drew Kendall ended that conversation quickly. The same happened with Markel Bell at right tackle and Willie Lampkin's emergence as a center/guard. All three are first/second year players and the Eagles deserve a lot of credit for developing them over the past year.

Kracz -- Michael Carter’s ability to pick up the safety position so quickly. This is to the point where late in camp it’s still unclear if it will be him or Marcus Epps who gets the reps in the nickel defense.

McMullen -- The Eagles' starting OL staying healthy. Lane Johnson took a week away to ponder his future (this will more than likely be his last season), Landon Dickerson got two rest days and was on a rep count helped by the developing Drew Kendall, and CamJurgens tapped out early to the heat of a couple of occasions. Meanwhile, Jordan Mailata and Tyler Steen went wire-to-wire in camp. If the offense is to be successful this season, it starts with the O-Line getting back toits dominant reputation. It's off to a good start.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!