It’s time for the Eagles to drop the kid gloves with Jonathan Greenard even if Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni have to veto Vic Fangio’s old-school practice mentality.

Philadelphia’s ugly 27-7 Monday night loss in Chicago exposed a problem that two early wins papered over: Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith are not getting home nearly enough.

The Eagles pressured Case Keenum only 10 times on Monday night. A 38-year-old journeyman who hadn’t started in years had time to operate with virtual impunity. Yes, the savvy veteran came armed with a brilliant Ben Johnson game plan designed to get the football out of his hands quickly, but the third-stringer was way too comfortable except when Greenard was on the field for the 18 snaps he played in his long-awaited Philadelphia debut.

Greenard missed the entire summer and the Eagles’ 2-0 start with a strained pec he suffered lifting before training camp. He was limited against the Bears, as advertised. Fangio had already said he was “nowhere near ready” for a full load after weeks of inactivity on top of the injury.

“Nowhere near ready” was still better than anyone else the Eagles had coming off the edge against the Bears, which included Arnold Ebiketie, along with Smith and Hunt.

Greenard produced two hurries, one quarterback hit, and three total pressures in only 13 pass-rushing reps. He was around the football in a game where the rest of the edge group struggled to finish. That stood out. ⁠

Hunt and Smith started for the third consecutive week. The former, coming off a strong summer, has just eight pressures and no sacks over three games despite a team-high for edge players of 148 snaps. Most of those “pressures” came in Week 1 when the analytical companies seemed to be very liberal in their evaluations. In 132 reps, Smith has seven pressures and one sack.

Neither has provided the consistent disruption that defines a top-tier pass rush. Both have talent but have been unable to force opposing coordinators to slide protection or abandon the weekly game plan.

Just like last season when Roseman traded for Jaelan Phillips in-season after Za’Darius Smith’s retirement, it’s clear that neither Hunt nor Smith is a headliner as a pass-rusher.

The Eagles did not trade two third-round picks and then hand Greenard a four-year, roughly $100 million extension so he could ease in as the third option behind two younger players who are still more projection than production.

Roseman acquired him to be the proven producer who makes life easier for Hunt and Smith, not to mention Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo on the interior.

Fangio’s caution is understandable. Conditioning and timing after a pec issue are real. But the regular season is not going to wait for ideal ramp-up conditions.

Cleared is cleared from a medical perspective and Greenard keeps himself in excellent shape. He could play 18 snaps in his sleep. If 50 becomes a problem, that’s a different story so have Jeremiah Washburn tuned in to monitoring things.

Fangio’s so well-regarded and his demonstrated performance so impressive that he largely operates with autonomy in his own fiefdom.

A Bridge Too Far

Eagles DC Vic Fangio speaks with reporters on July 30, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Proving practice matters by holding Greenard back when others are not producing is a bridge too far, though.

Starting Hunt and Smith while Greenard watches from the sideline for long stretches is a dereliction of duty the Eagles cannot afford when the pass rush is this quiet and Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence are on the horizon.

The early returns say the Eagles need the veteran. Until Hunt’s upside starts to show up on game day, and Smith’s first-round explosiveness is more consistent, Greenard has to be the headliner getting the high-leverage reps.

Roseman paid for a difference-maker on the edge for a reason. After one limited but productive night and three games of modest production from the younger pair, it is time for the Eagles to use Greenard in the role he was acquired for.

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