If the Philadelphia Eagles were tempting to draft Brendan Sorsby this summer, they won't even have the opportunity to give into temptation.

The NFL won't be holding a supplemental draft this summer, making sure no teams can select Sorsby next month. Without having a supplemental draft in July, Sorsby is essentially ineligible for the 2026 season.

The earliest Sorsby can enter the NFL is via the draft next year. If Sorsby has any ambitions to play in the NFL, it will not be this season.

While the Sorsby development affects all 32 NFL teams, it does impact the Eagles and what they plan to do regarding their future at quarterback. This doesn't involve Jalen Hurts, but how the QB2 position would play out for 2026 and beyond.

Sorsby was a contingency plan if the supplemental draft existed. Without one held in 2026, the Eagles don't have to worry about bidding a high draft pick for a player whose value diminishes by sitting out of the NFL and college football for a year.

This changes the QB2 battle for the Eagles, or goes back to the status quo.

The QB2 battle remains between Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton

The Eagles have a battle few saw coming when minicamp opened. McKee was the QB2 entering the spring, and appeared to hav ethat job on lock heading into the final yera of his rookie contract.

During the four open practices to the media, Dalton took the majority of the QB2 reps. The veteran appeared to have a better grasp of Sean Mannion's offense, but was too quick to get rid of the football.

Even though Dalton appears to be the frontrunner for the QB2 role, he didn't really separate himself from McKee in the competition. McKee looked indecisive at times in practice and held onto the ball too long, yet he can improve when the pads come on.

A uncertain future still remains for McKee

McKee is entering the final year of his rookie contract and didn't have the finish to last season like he wanted. The Eagles aren't going to keep four quarterbacks on this roster, so McKee may be expendable in the final year of his rookie deal.

If the Eagles aren't going to sign McKee, there's little reason to keep him around if he's not the QB2 this season. McKee can still beat out Dalton for the job, even if the Eagles seem to be preparing for McKee not to be on this roster come Week 1.

McKee may be the best option for QB2 this year, yet doesn't seem to be in the long-term plans. If the Eagles can get a high Day 3 pick for McKee, that may be enough incentive to deal him.

Dalton may just be a one-year option

Even if Dalton is the QB2, he turns 39 this October. How many years does Dalton have left in the league?

At this stage in Dalton's career, he can decide to walk away whenever he wants. The Eagles acquired Dalton this offseason and altered his contract, but he'll still be a free agent after this season.

Even if the Eagles deal McKee, it's unlikely Dalton will be the QB2 for more than a season. Dalton is essentially a rental for 2026.

The Sorsby decision is good news for Cole Payton

Since the Eagles won't have a temptation to bid on Sorsby, Payton can develop this summer after a poor spring. Payton struggled taking care of the football and going through his progressions, making him more of a long-term project.

Will Payton even be the QB3 this season? He'll be in line for that job now if the Eagles trade McKee, giving a full season to refine his game.

If the Eagles did bid on Sorsby and got him, Payton may not have been on the Eagles active roster come September.

Could the Eagles still be interested in Sorsby in 2027?

The Eagles will be looking for a quarterback to develop, no matter what their long term plans are for Jalen Hurts.

Neither McKee nor Dalton will be under contract, and Payton hasn't shown any reason why he should be on the active roster come September. behind Hurts, the quarterback position is in flux.

Theres' where any intrigue of selecting Sorsby this summer came in. Even if Sorsby was suspended by the NFL this year, the Eagles could still have his rights and handled the situation like they did with Isaiah Rodgers.

Sorsby will be an intriguing prospect next year, and likely won't get picked in the high rounds. The price to draft him won't be as high as it might have been if there was a supplemental draft.

There also will be other options at quarterback, prospects less controversial. Perhaps the Eagles go that route, but still evaluate Sorsby. They will certainly be in the quarterback market next offseason, either drafting one or signing a veteran free agent.

This isn't about Hurts, but what's going to be behind him in 2027 and beyond.

Hurts can determine his future with the Eagles by his play on the field this season. The other quarterbacks on the roster don't have that option.