4 Eagles That Struggled The Most at Minicamp Enough To Raise The Red Flag

Not everything is perfect in shells and shorts.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a good minicamp with no season-ending injuries, that was the good thing coming out of the spring. Some players raised their stock and entered strong consideration for a roster spot.

There's always the opposite end of the spectrum too. Some players had their stock fall and hurt their roster chances of making this team in the process.

For these players, it goes significantly deeper than just struggling in minicamp. These players weren't the worst of the worst, but it was enough to raise the red flag heading into the summer.

There are concerns here, but remember this is June. the pads aren't even on yet.

Ty Robinson (DT)

For a fourth-round pick from last season, one has to wonder if Robinson will figure things out with the Eagles. Robinson is behind Byron Young on the depth chart, and Young is the better player.

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, and there's likely going to be a spot for Uar Bernard. Count Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo -- and there's five spots at defensive tackle.

Is Robinson going to be the sixth defensive tackle? If there is one? There are arguments to be made Gabe Hall could make this team, and he may be a better player than Robinson.

Robinson needs a good summer to make the Eagles.

Cole Payton (QB)

Payton was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles. He's supposed to be a developmental quarterback this year. There's time for Payton to get better.

What payton showed in minicamp is very concerning. His decision making was highly questionable and his throwing motion left a lot to be desired. This is a passing camp after all, and Payton was overwhelmed by the Eagles defense -- which has a case to be the best in the NFL.

Let's see how interested the Eagles are in Brendan Sorsby this summer, if at all. This team likely isn't keeping four quarterbacks either.

Tanner McKee (QB)

McKee struggled grasping this offense in minicamp, with questionable decision making and holding onto the ball too long. He also split the QB2 reps with Andy Dalton, and the word split is being used loosely.

Dalton looks to be the QB2 entering training camp, even if the depth chart doesn't show that at the moment. Actions do speak louder than words, and Dalton has been the QB2 this spring.

Has Dalton outplayed McKee? Not really, but the Eagles are at least giving Dalton the opportunity to beta McKee for QB2.

McKee is a free agent after the season, and he could be traded this summer. He didn't have a good spring either, so his future is cloudy at best.

Jakorian Bennett (CB)

The Eagles seem to have phased out on Bennett, as the cornerback position has been revamped this spring. Riq Woolen was the best player out of anyone in minicamp and Jonathan Jones is the top backup behind Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Woolen.

That's four cornerback spots, and Kelee Ringo is a special teams standout. Michael Carter can play cornerback and safety and Ambry Thomas had a good spring.

Bennett was acquired last training camp in hopes of being a starter for a team that needed a cornerback to start on the outside with Mitchell. The Eagles improved that spot with Woolen as Bennett will need a good summer just to make the team.