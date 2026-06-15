Early Signs Point to Major Role for Rookie Markel Bell With Eagles In A Major Surprise

The biggest surprise for the Philadelphia Eagles this spring was the performance of Markel Bell.

There wasn't supposed to be high expectations for Bell, not in his rookie season. This was a season of learning, a season of development.

Expectations for Bell were neutered in his rookie campaign. Bell is expected to be the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle, but that's in due time. The 2026 season was essentialy a redshirt year.

Not so fast, said Bell.

Prior to the start of mandatory minicamp, Bell was getting the first-team reps at right tackle while Lane Johnson was not present (workouts were voluntary). Fred Johnson -- the No. 3 tackle -- typically gets the reps at right tackle if Johnson is out.

The Eagles put Bell there, moving Johnson to left tackle. This was a head scratcher, but not for Bell and his performance. The question revolved the future of Johnson, if Bell could unseat him as the swing tackle.

When the entire offensive line was intact, Bell was back with the second team at left tackle while Johnson was at right tackle. End of conversation right?

The battle is just beginning, as the Eagles seem to have much bigger plans for Bell in year one than initially anticipated.

What the plan is for Bell in year one

Bell is going to develop at right tackle, which is a new position for him. He was a left tackle at the University of Miami, allowing just one sack in 1,034 offensive snaps. While Bell played just one season at Miami, he was durable (fifth-most snaps in FBS) despite his 6-9, 346-pound frame.

The strongest part of Bell's game? He already knows how to play left tackle, but he has to adjust how to play it at the NFL level. Right tackle is the opposite, and the Eagles will afford to be patient with him -- and can afford to.

This is why 2026 was supposed to be a redshirt year for Bell. He could learn how to play right tackle under Lane Johnson while being groomed as the long term replacement. If Johnson does go down -- and that is a possibility -- there may be bigger plans for him going forward.

If Johnson goes down, who gets the nod at RT?

This is where things get interesting. Fred Johnson has been the No. 3 tackle for the past few years, yet the Eagles don't seem to want to give him a long term commitment. There's a lot to like about Johnson, who is a serviceable backup and belongs on this roster.

Perhaps this is where Bell's upside comes in. The Eagles see what Bell brings to the table in terms of his size, his ability to seal the run game and his development as a pass blocker.

The false starts need to decrease and the legs must be used more, but all that can be corrected with reps. The Eagles may want to give Bell as many reps as they can at right tackle this spring and summer, so Bell can be ready when NFL pass rushers are coming after him.

If the goal is to establish the run again, Bell can certainly help with that. There's a good chance Bell will see some playing time if he can win the No. 3 tackle job, since Johnson has missed nine games over the last two years.

No pressure on Bell

The upside for Bell is massive, and it isn't a disappointment if Bell can't beat out Johnson for the No. 3 tackle job. This is supposed to be a developmental year for Bell anyway, getting him ready for when Johnson does retire.

That may not be for a few more years anyway, as Johnson doesn't appear ready to give up football yet.

All Bell really has to do is show the Eagles coaches his talent and ho much he learned in just one spring. The rest will take care of itself.

Bell is a massive part of the Eagles future -- literally. If he can contribute in 2026, that's just icing on the cake in what looks to be the pick with the highest upside in this draft.