Every Rookie Worth Watching During Eagles Training Camp: Keep An Eye On These Afterthoughts

The rookies for the Philadelphia Eagles this year are very intriguing.

Based on the draft classes Howie Roseman has hit on over the past few seasons, there's a huge reason to be optimistic over this year's class. Minicamp is minicamp, and this rookie class will get to prove themselves after a poor spring.

There are some rookies that are going to be more notable than others. The Day 1 and Day 2 picks are always going to be under the microscope, but which rookies are worth paying attention to outside of the obvious?

The Eagles have quite a few rookies that are worth an extra eye this training camp. Rookies that could play a huge role in the construction of this roster this summer.

Behold, the rookies worth watching this summer -- form the high draft picks to the undrafted free agents.

Makai Lemon (1st round)

The first-round pick is always worth paying attention to, especially this year since Lemon would have an impactful role in this new-look offense.

Lemon is battling with Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown for the WR2 role, and he's 100% healthy heading into training camp. How the Eagles utilize him early in training camp is an indicator of where Lemon stands in the offense, and how much he can grow as a playmaker over the next five weeks.

The Eagles are banking on Lemon to be an impact player in this offense this season. If he can win the WR2 job, that's a very encouraging sign for his development.

Eli Stowers (2nd round)

Stowers is the TE1 of the future, and there's a lot to like about his game going forward. Is he going to have an impact in this offense this year? We'll see.

A poor spring didn't help Stowers, but there's an opportunity for him to earn some targets and showcase his pass catching in training camp. The pads coming on should benefit Stowers and his ability to open things up in the middle of the field.

Growth and development is the key for Stowers this year.

Markel Bell (3rd round)

Bell may have been one of the biggest surprises of minicamp, since he was handed first team reps at right tackle -- over Fred Johnson -- when Lane Johnson wasn't present at voluntary sessions.

This was a hint Bell was further along in his development than even the Eagles would have though, a sign Bell could be the swing tackle this year. Bell is still learning how to play right tackle and admitted the challenges of that position this summer.

If Bell has a good camp, he'll contribute to this offensive line this season. The sooner Bell can help this team the better.

Micah Morris (6th round)

There's a golden opportunity for Morris to be the No. 3 guard come Week 1.

The rest of the competition for that spot has a weakness, leaving that position wide open. Morris is intriguing because of his massive frame and ability to play both left and right guard (Eagles had Morris mostly at right guard this spring).

Morris will be under the spotlight for a Day 3 pick, getting opportunities with the second team and a lot of snaps in the preseason. The Eagles didn't seek veteran guard help this offseason outside of Michael Jordan, opening a chance for Morris to to win a significant job in year one.

Cole Wisniewski (7th round)

There isn't much to know about Wisniewski at the moment, mainly because he sat out the team session in mandatory minicanp with an undisclosed injury. The reason to pay attention to Wisniewski is because of the uncertainty at safety.

Not only is there an opening for a starting job, but there are multiple roster spots available for the taking. This is where Wisniewski enters the picture.

He's a seventh-round pick, but Wisniewski has just as good of a shot as anyone of making this team at safety. He could even start.

Uar Bernard (7th round)

This year is about development for Bernard. Not about performance. Not about playing time.

Bernard is going to have his moments of training camp. They won't mean he's not cut out for the NFL, but is part of learning how to play football. He's going up against offensive linemen that have played football for years.

This training camp will be a test for Bernard. It was a test for Jordan Mailata eight years ago too. The Eagles just have to be patient with Bernard, but how long can they afford to be?

Maxiumus Pulley (UDFA)

The safety position being wide open puts Pulley on the radar. An undrafted free agent form Wofford, Pulley was a playmaker at the FCS level and teh Eagles are giving him a shot to make the roster.

Maybe Pulley is the next Reed Blankenship? Maybe he's just a camp body. Regradless, there's a chance for him to make this roster.

Kapena Gushiken (UDFA)

This is one of the UDFAs the Eagles paid a lot of money for this offseason, and Gushiken can play the slot and safety. Besides his position versatility, Gushiken is also valuable on special teams.

There's a spot for Gushiken on this team if he has a good summer. This could come at the expense of a J.T. Gray and Jakorian Bennett. Maybe even a Kelee Ringo.

Rocco Underwood (UDFA)

The only long snapper on the roster, so Underwood seems to have a 53-man roster spot. The Eagles didn't bring in a veterna to compete with Underwood, so they are trusting his value and reputation as a long snapper from college.

If Underwood is the key to getting Jake Elliott fixed, that's a massive win for the Eagles.

Zion Wilson (UDFA)

A late UDFA signing in the spring, the Eagles were fortunate to land Wilson after his sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA was denied. The Eagles are deep at defensive tackle, but there appears to be a spot for Wilson on this roster (even if it's on the practice squad).

How Wilson performs in training camp will be interesting. What if he outplays Ty Robinson or Gabe Hall? There's an opportunity for Wilson to make this team.

Joshua Weru (UDFA)

The other international player the Eagles brought in this spring, Weru will also be learning the game and getting the trial by fire at pass rusher. Weru won't make the 53-man roster, but development is the top priority.

The Eagles can be patient with Weru with all the depth they have at pass rusher. Wouldn't be surprising if Weru went unnoticed this summer.