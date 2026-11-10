3 Eagles Winners & 2 Losers After Trading Jordan Davis to the Jaguars

It wouldn't be the NFL trade deadline without blockbuster deals. The Eagles entered the fold by trading defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jaguars on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Philadelphia received a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick in return.

It's a move that would've shocked fans before the season began. Davis was inked to a three-year, $78 million extension in March, and the Eagles had Super Bowl hopes. Philadelphia sits at the bottom of the NFC East, though, with a 2-7 record through nine weeks. The time has arrived to retool for the future.

Trades are always a double-edged sword in the NFL. In this case, the Eagles lose a vital run defender and locker room mentor. They also gain valuable draft assets and open up chances for others to earn more playing time. Here's a deeper dive into the Philly winners and losers of the Davis deadline deal.

Winner: DT Moro Ojomo

There could be a big payday in defensive tackle Moro Ojomo's future now that Davis was traded. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was chatter that Moro Ojomo would be the Philadelphia defensive tackle dealt at the deadline. Instead, he moves forward as one member of a dynamic duo with Jalen Carter before entering free agency next offseason. The 2023 seventh-round pick has worked hard to climb the depth chart.

Ojomo has showcased a high ceiling as a pass-rusher and run-stopper. He has logged 62 tackles, six sacks, and 10 tackles for loss since the start of 2025 (26 games). Consistent play down the stretch could lead to an extension for the 25-year-old. He'll have every opportunity to prove he's worth one.

Winner: DT Ty Robinson

The hole left by Davis' departure cannot be filled by one player. Ojomo is going to see his snaps increase, as should second-year pro Ty Robinson. The Nebraska product has played sparingly in his first two NFL seasons, tallying 10 tackles and one pass breakup in 20 games (13% of the defensive snaps).

A preseason sack against the Patriots showcased what Robinson can bring to the table. Strong hands helped him shed an initial block and work around the edge. Increased snaps will only help Philly's coaching staff determine what level of contributor Robinson can be in 2027 and beyond.

Winner: GM Howie Roseman

Howie Roseman is capitalizing on his chances to retool Philly's roster. The Davis trade follows a Cam Jurgens trade that netted a 2028 second-rounder and an A.J. Brown trade that netted a 2028 first-rounder. In total, the Eagles now own 10 picks within the first two rounds of the next three NFL drafts.

#Eagles upcoming draft picks:



2027 (9): 1st round, 1st, 2d, 3d, 4th, 5th, 5th, 5th, 7th



2028 (9): 1st, 1st, 2d, 2d, 3d, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th



2029 (8): 1st, 2d, 2d, 3d, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 9, 2026

The picks give Roseman some much-needed flexibility. He could package them to acquire a superstar or move up in the draft. He could hold onto them and add exciting prospects to the Eagles' aging core. In any scenario, the picks provide hope that a complete rebuild isn't necessary in Philly.

Loser: Philly's run defense

One weakness has now grown weaker. The Eagles allowed at least 100 rushing yards in each of their first eight games for the first time since 1968, before they stifled the Giants' ground game in Week 9. Philly enters its bye week ranked a disappointing 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (126.1).

Losing Davis will take a physical and mental toll on the Eagles' rush defense. His massive frame (6'6", 325 lbs) erased running lanes and caused opposing backs to second-guess themselves. It'll be up to players like Ojomo and Robinson to make their presence felt on the interior of the defensive line.

Loser: DC Vic Fangio

The loss of a monster defensive tackle is never going to be a good thing for a defensive coordinator. Vic Fangio will have to make adjustments. Whether or not those adjustments will work is a question no one can answer. It's worth pointing out that Fangio reportedly considered retiring last offseason.

The Eagles went as far as checking in with former Philly defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. Davis is someone who fits in Fangio's scheme, but he's not someone who fits in every NFL defensive scheme. The trade could be a sign of eventual change.

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