PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The Eagles will get back to work this week after a bye in which they already let go of two reserves who didn’t fit into their 2027 plans when they waived wide receiver Hollywood Brown and offensive tackle Fred Johnson.

Add that to the recent trade of nose tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville, and the release of running back Jayden Blue and general manager Howie Roseman currently has four open 53-man roster spots to play with.

Roseman already filled two spots by elevating veteran tight end Zach Ertz and tackle John Ojukwu from the practice squad on Monday, and could have foreshadowed a third by staring the practice window of running back Will Shipley, who has been sidelined with a partial plantar fascia tear suffered in the London loss against the Jaguars.

We have signed TE Zach Ertz and T John Ojukwu to the active roster and opened the practice window for RB Will Shipley. We also signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell, and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad and released DB Shaun Wade from the unit. pic.twitter.com/CXy6mv1qm9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2026

Blue was brought back to the practice squad Monday, as was linebacker Chance Campbell and tight end Hayden Rucci, an in-line blocking option which has been a problem.

A sign of what's to come in Philly?

All of the movement could just be the start of a continued significant churn that could mean opportunities for others, be it inside or outside the Jefferson Health Training Complex. In fact, Roseman, who has a history of trying to win outside the margins, could be opening up a larger in-season roster-building lever by scanning the practice squads of other teams in order to find younger players with upside and a cost-effective short-term future.

Brown and Johnson weren’t playing meaningful roles this season, and neither was going to be part of the long-term picture moving forward.

Brown caught five passes for 63 yards. Johnson played 24 snaps. With DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks expected back after the bye, and with younger options already getting looks on the offensive line, the Eagles made a practical decision.

All eyes on Howie Roseman as Eagles return from bye week

The Eagles cleared the space, shed some salary, and seemingly accepted the reality of a 2-7 season that has long since slipped out of contention despite the realization that the rest of the woeful NFC East refuses to run away.

The trend could continue especially is the losing continues with veterans like Jonathan Jones, Elijah Moore, Kenny Moore, A.J. Epenesa and Arnold Ebiketie, who all fit the profile of aging or short-term players unlikely to be part of the 2027 core.

The Eagles already planned to move Ebiketie to Cincinnati for a 2027 sixth-round pick before the dysfunctional Bengals needed compensatory pick expert Nick Korte to explain how that deal would have cost them a third-rounder next April.

Obvious correction here: the Bengals gave up a regular 6th rounder--they did not gain one.



The main point is of course about the 3rd round compensatory pick that this trade would cancel out. https://t.co/7Zjn5WK6NQ — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 10, 2026

Jones is 33 and has been limited by injury. Moore is 31 and was a midseason addition for depth while Epenesa has played sparingly behind a group of younger edge rushers. None of them projects as a building block for next year.

At 2-7, the Eagles should continue to be realistic about this season. Last Friday’s moves indicate that Roseman and the front office has already shown it is willing to make those calls so why not continue it?

At least, if there are viable options with potential that spans years instead of weeks.

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