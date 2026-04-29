For Eagles Sixth-Round Draft Pick, It's Back To Where He Started

PHILADELPHIA – Micah Morris is just fine with what has to feel like going from the fryer to frying pan.

He began his college career at the University of Georgia, trying to solve the perplexing puzzles named Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith. He will begin his NFL career the same way after the Eagles drafted him in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

“I was there for all three of them,” he said. “I was there with JD, my freshman year, for the first national championship in ’21. Obviously, I was there with Nolan and Jalen Carter for both national championships.”

They helped Morris get better, and they figure to do that again. It wasn’t until this past season that he finally became a full-time starter, playing all 14 games at right guard. He got into 12 games in 2024, with five starts. All at right guard.

He could’ve transferred to start sooner, like so many college players do these days. Morris, who is 6-5, 335, never entertained it.

“It was just trusting the process,” he said. . “I was 17 years old, and Georgia was the place for me then. When I was a kid, that was one of my dreams. I want to live all my dreams, and Georgia was the best of the best – SEC ball, prime time. Being able to learn from the players above me, being able to take scout team reps against Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter at 17 years old prepared me for whatever my opportunity was to get a full-time job.”

How Long Before Micah Morris Starts?

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) and Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) celebrate their overtime win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The full-time opportunity with the Eagles could take at least a year, provided he is unable to climb the depth chart this season, that includes Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Jake Majors. All three of them are natural centers still taking practice reps at guards, so maybe Morris has a chance at making his way up the depth chart.

Even if he does, he will find Tyler Steen waiting. Steen was the only member of the Eagles’ offensive line to start all 17 regular-season games last year, his first as a starter, but he is in the final year of his rookie contract.

A year learning under him, and with others on the offensive line could thrust Morris into a full-time starter sooner rather than later.

Again, Morris referenced the Eagles’ three defensive linemen from Georgia and former teammates.

“For starters, it was not fun at first (gong against them at Georgia),” he said. “I can tell you that much. But it prepared me for this moment. It just provided me with the chance to learn from the best and develop.

“Obviously, I’m just giving them a look being on the scout team, but I’m also perfecting my craft, working against top, first-round draft picks, elite NFL players and All-Pro players. To do that at a young age, at that point, All-American college players, and give my best against them and hold my own against them. So, whenever it is my time, I’ve been through the hardest there is to offer.”