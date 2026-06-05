Is Uar Bernard In Danger Of Not Making Eagles? Looking At DT Battle After Zion Wilson Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle. The position is arguably the most talented on the roster, with multiple players worthy of playing on a 53-man roster.

The addition of Zion Wilson makes defensive tackle even more crowded. The Eagles are paying Wilson $250,000 in guaranteed salary, the highest of the undrafted free agents -- so they must think highly of his chances to be on this roster in some capacity (whether that's on the 53-man roster or practice squad).

Simply put, the Eagles are going to have a tough decision this summer. Whether they keep five or six defensive tackles, there will be players that don't make the 53-man roster that are capable of making other teams active rosters -- and some will.

While this is a good problem to have for the Eagles, it's not easy to see some good players cut. That's going to be the case come August.

Who makes the Eagles roster at defensive tackle? Who makes the practice squad?

The roster locks: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo

Davis already received his massive contract extension and Carter's will be coming soon. The duo is one of the best in the NFL and cornerstones of the Eagles defense.

Ojomo is going to get paid after this season, likely by another team. This is the same as the Milton Williams situation last offseason, as Williams wanted to return but the Eagles just couldn't match what the Patriots offered. Ojomo is going to play a massive role in the Eagles defensive tackle rotation.

The biggest question: Ty Robinson

Is Robinson in danger of making the 53-man roster? Based on what the Eagles have behind him, absolutely.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick last season, but was a massive disappointment in his rookie year. He struggled to gain leverage in training camp and played just 104 snaps in 11 games.

Byron Young played over Robinson and was a more productive player, earning the No. 4 role. Can Robinson beat out Young in training camp this time around?

Robinson and Young are the same age (25), and Young was a former third-round pick the Eagles claimed off waivers and spent a whole season developing.

Simply put, the Eagles don't owe Robinson anything. He'll have to earn his spot on the roster.

The contenders for roster spots: Byron Young, Gabe Hall

Young showed the Eagles what he could do in his 338 snaps last seaosn, totaling 37 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He belongs on an NFL roster somewhere, and could fetch the Eagles some draft compensation if they want to give Robinson a shot -- or if Robinson has a strong training camp.

Hall spent all of last season on the Eagles practice squad, and was elevated to the active roster for two games. He provides depth at defensive tackle and has performed well enough in training camp to make any team's 53-man roster. Vic Fangio has been impressed with Hall over the years, as he's managed to stick around over the last two years after signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Hall has a shot to make the 53-man roster, but this is a crowded position.

The Uar Bernard spot

Bernard was drafted by the Eagles in the seventh round this season and is taking the same path as Jordan Mailata via the International Pathway Program. The Eagles need to be patient with Bernard as he learns how to play in the NFL, using the International Player Exemption for him.

The Eagles are deep at defensive tackle, but there is a roster spot on the 53 for Bernard. They aren't going to risk exposing Bernard to waivers after a whole summer of developing him. Bernard will have the entire year to learn how to play football, even if he doesn't get any regular season snaps in 2026.

The Eagles will have a roster spot for Bernard, which may be why they could go with six defensive tackles this season.

Zion Wilson

The Eagles gave Wilson $250,000 in guaranteed money, the highest of any of their undrafted free agents. Reading between the tea leaves, there are plans for Wilson since he wasn't granted his sixth year of NCAA eligibility.

Can Wilson make the 53? Hard to put it past him based on his frame (6-3, 316), as he'll provide some competition in an already crowded room. There should be a spot on the practice squad for Wilson -- at the very least.

The battle for two defensive tackle spots is going to be fun to watch this summer. Wilson makes it all the more interesting.