From ‘Life Support’ To Roster Lock: Why Ty Robinson’s Slow Start Should Calm Eagles Fans

PHILADELPHIA — For those wringing their hands over Maki Lemon and Eli Stowers failing to hit the ground running as rookies, second-year defensive tackle Ty Robinson offers both hope and a cautionary tale for a microwave, need-it-now culture.

Robinson was not a premium pick like Lemon or Stowers. However, the 2025 fourth-round selection arrived in Philadelphia with a lofty college reputation, further boosted by his nickname “The Vanilla Gorilla” and his WWE-ready bulging biceps.

Many Eagles fans were eager to embrace the Nebraska product. but Robonson was simply not ready to contribute as a rookie. Fast-forward to Year 2 training camp, and things were again trending the wrong way — a point defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made with typical bluntness in mid-August.

“He’s been on life support since he’s been here, but he came to life, and hopefully that will continue,” Fangio said.

It did continue. By the initial cut to 53 on Aug. 30, Robinson had moved off the bubble and become a virtual roster lock thanks to his strong play in practices and preseason games.

Earlier this week, Eagles On SI asked associate head coach/defensive line Clint Hurtt how Robinson flipped the switch and started producing.

Hurtt described a slow drip that finally broke through.

“He’s sitting in the same meetings and hearing the same coaching points from me,” Hurtt said. “When you’re a rookie, even though he can answer the questions the right way in the air conditioning, it’s different on the field — how fast things are moving.”

In other words, Robinson could visualize what needed to be done. He still had to slow the game down for himself from a processing standpoint.“

The NFL game is different than the college game,” Hurtt noted. “Things started to slow down. He understands exactly where the coaching points are. He can adjust within the game and not have to wait to get to the sideline.”

Slow Starts

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lemon and Stowers have started their pro careers slowly, with hamstring injuries complicating matters for both. None of that is not a death sentence. Players adjust at different speeds, and a strong recent run of high draft picks for GM Howie Roseman was never a guarantee the same instant results would continue in perpetuity.

Hurtt gave “credit to the kid and his hard work and effort.”

The veteran assistant said his job is to “just continue to coach [Robinson] hard [and] keep pushing.”

If Lemon and Stowers match that effort, the game will eventually slow down for them, too.

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