From ‘Life Support’ To Roster Lock: Why Ty Robinson’s Slow Start Should Calm Eagles Fans
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PHILADELPHIA — For those wringing their hands over Maki Lemon and Eli Stowers failing to hit the ground running as rookies, second-year defensive tackle Ty Robinson offers both hope and a cautionary tale for a microwave, need-it-now culture.
Robinson was not a premium pick like Lemon or Stowers. However, the 2025 fourth-round selection arrived in Philadelphia with a lofty college reputation, further boosted by his nickname “The Vanilla Gorilla” and his WWE-ready bulging biceps.
Many Eagles fans were eager to embrace the Nebraska product. but Robonson was simply not ready to contribute as a rookie. Fast-forward to Year 2 training camp, and things were again trending the wrong way — a point defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made with typical bluntness in mid-August.
“He’s been on life support since he’s been here, but he came to life, and hopefully that will continue,” Fangio said.
It did continue. By the initial cut to 53 on Aug. 30, Robinson had moved off the bubble and become a virtual roster lock thanks to his strong play in practices and preseason games.
Earlier this week, Eagles On SI asked associate head coach/defensive line Clint Hurtt how Robinson flipped the switch and started producing.
Hurtt described a slow drip that finally broke through.
“He’s sitting in the same meetings and hearing the same coaching points from me,” Hurtt said. “When you’re a rookie, even though he can answer the questions the right way in the air conditioning, it’s different on the field — how fast things are moving.”
In other words, Robinson could visualize what needed to be done. He still had to slow the game down for himself from a processing standpoint.“
The NFL game is different than the college game,” Hurtt noted. “Things started to slow down. He understands exactly where the coaching points are. He can adjust within the game and not have to wait to get to the sideline.”
Slow Starts
Lemon and Stowers have started their pro careers slowly, with hamstring injuries complicating matters for both. None of that is not a death sentence. Players adjust at different speeds, and a strong recent run of high draft picks for GM Howie Roseman was never a guarantee the same instant results would continue in perpetuity.
Hurtt gave “credit to the kid and his hard work and effort.”
The veteran assistant said his job is to “just continue to coach [Robinson] hard [and] keep pushing.”
If Lemon and Stowers match that effort, the game will eventually slow down for them, too.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen