How Dontayvion Wicks has a golden opportunity to shine for Eagles this season

Everything is set up for Dontayvion Wicks to succeed in 2026.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Wicks in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick, only to sign the new acquisition to a $12.5 million deal for 2027.

Wicks was in the final year of his rookie contract and was unlikely to be signed by the Green Bay Packers due to their crowded wide receiver room. The Eagles were looking for more depth at wide receiver in the wake of AJ Brown's uncertain future, and found a player with high potential in Wicks.

Wicks hasn't reached that potential in the NFL yet. He has a golden opportunity to reach those heights in Philadelphia.

Coaching familiarity

Wicks is reunited with two coaches from the Packers staff from the last two seasons. The obvious one is Sean Mannion, who is the Eagles offensive coordinator and runs a system Wicks has a knowledge of from his time in Green Bay.

Mannion could be running a completely new scheme, but Wicks knows Mannion's tendencies over teh past two seasons when Mannion was on the Packers offensive staff. The Eagles didn't trade for Wicks solely because of his unmasked potential.

There's another coach on the Eagles offensive staff that's familiar with Wicks. Ryan Mahaffey is the run game coordinator and tight ends coach, who was on the Packers' staff over the three seasons Wicks was in Green Bay.

Mahaffey is even more familiar with Wicks, since he was the Packers wide receivers coach the past two seasons. If anyone on the Eagles staff knows Wicks well, it's Mahaffey.

While Mahaffey is in a different role, Wicks has the backing by two important figures on the Eagles offensive staff.

An expanded role

Wicks isn't going to be buried on the depth chart in Philadelphia like he was in Green Bay. The Packers already have Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden as their top three receivers -- so Wicks was unlikely to be resigned.

In Philadelphia, Wicks is going to be the WR3 -- at the very least. If the Eagles were to somehow retain AJ Brown, Wicks is the Jahan Dotson replacement with two years to prove himself as a reliable pass catcher in Mannion's offense.

The Eagles have basically put the writing on the wall regarding Brown's future, which would put Wicks as the WR2. Wicks would be the reciever to be relied upon underneath while DeVonta Smith takes on the WR1 role and Hollywood Brown stretches the field. He would get an opportunity for significantly more targets and have an expanded role in a new offense.

This is essentially a two-year trial for Wicks, with a good, faith payment to boot.

Pressure is off -- for a rookie

If the Eagles take a wide receiver in the early rounds of the draft, the pressure will be off for that player to contribute immediately. Wicks will get the first shot at the WR2 or WR3 (based on AJ Brown), and can emerge as a leader in an offense he's already familiar with.

The rookie receiver can learn behind Smith and Wicks, which is immensely beneficial for the offense in the long term. Wicks will get that opportunity to thrive in the system at 24 years old, while also being a mentor to a younger wideout.

This isn't just a two-year trial for Wicks, but a chance to be with the Eagles for a long time. The franchise already have demonstrated their faith in him.