How Saquon Barkley Is Preparing For A Season Closer To 2024 Than Last Year

Most players like joint practices because they get go against somebody else other than their own teammates. That makes Saquon Barkley somewhat of the exception.

Of course, the Eagles’ running back was already that after becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season just two years ago. Turns out, one joint practice is more than enough for him.

He spoke to reporters on-site in Massachusetts following the second day of joint practice between his team and the New England Patriots. It was the first time he met with the media since Day 1 of camp on July 29.

“I hate joint practices, to be honest,” he told reporters on site to cover practices this week. “I think one day's good, but we play in an ego-filled sport, with a lot of men. I'm all about just putting the work in, and it's good to go against someone new… When you do it the right way, it's good, but honestly, I'm not really a fan of joint practices.”

What Barkley is a fan of is preparation each day.

“This whole portion of camp and this part of the season is really about just grinding," he said, "putting the little things together, staying focused on the little details, and getting better one day at a time, and that's kind of the, the mindset I have, and, and kind of the mindset I'm gonna have for the rest of the season, just be process-driven, don't really get too caught up in the results of what it can be or what it can look like.

“Would I wanna be perfect right now? Not even, so you just get better at it every single day and just move on.”

Fights Halt Running Game's Momentum On Day 2

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata (68) during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps it was ego that led players from both teams to push and shove after the whistle. Reportedly, right tackle Lane Jonson wasn’t too happy when Barkley got tackled to the ground.

“We decided to put the boxing gloves on,” left tackle Jordan Mailata told reporters afterward. “But it wasn't like full-on fledged fights, you know? It was just like, oh, you know, push, pushing, shoving and, and grabbing and stuff, but nevertheless, it killed the momentum.”

So, the highlight of the Eagles’ offense on Wednesday – wide open holes for the running backs to exploit - didn’t quite bloom 24 hours later.

“The run game had a better flow (Wednesday),” said Mailata. “There were less fights. The fights, the fighting, we gotta cut that out ’cause it kills momentum. Both sides are now amped up, and now we're, we're not thinking about our assignment; we're thinking about roughing the next guy, which is great, but again, not effective in our scheme and concept of things.”

That’s not to say Barkley and, as Mailata pointed out, Will Shipley didn’t have their moments on Thursday. Expect more moments from the running backs this season than last, especially from Barkley, who should be closer to 2,000 yards this year than the 1,140 he put up last season.

“We'll see the Saquon of two years ago,” right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “We'll see the big plays. We'll see him flexing out wide at receiver, see him in the screen game.”