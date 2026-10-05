Eagles RB Gloom: Tank Bigsby Headed To IR, Status Of Saquon Barkley Still Unknown

PHILADELPHIA – Tank Bigsby is the first known casualty from Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nick Sirianni doesn’t give health updates during his day-after-game press conferences, but word eventually leaks out. And it did with the Eagles’ running back.

NFL Media reported that Bigsby suffered a core muscle injury and will need surgery. He will be put on injured reserve. Ian Rapoport, who reported it, said the hope is Bigsby can be back in six weeks.

The Eagles had several key players knocked out of the game, too, in the 24-20 loss, including running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle), and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee).

Perhaps word will leak out with them as well.

The news on Bigsby broke less than two hours after Sirianni’s news conference. The Eagles head coach was asked about the plethora of injuries suffered in the defeat. Specifically, he was asked about Barkley.

Saquon Barkley Enduring Injuries Early In Year

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley pulled up with a hamstring injury on this play. | Dan Shrensky/Eagles on SI freelance

“We'll see,” he said. “These guys are going through different things with treatment and all those different things. We'll see how everything responds and have more answers for you, probably Wednesday.

“I know he'll work to do everything he can do to get himself back. Obviously, he's a great player and a great teammate. We always need him on the field.”

This is already Barkley’s second injury this season. He suffered a shoulder stinger in the win at Tennessee in Week 2 and played just 12 snaps in that game. He has carried the ball 36 times for 182 yards and a healthy 5.1 yards per rush average. After scoring seven touchdowns last year, Barkley is still looking for his first of the season.

He is 29 now, so maybe that has factored into his injury-plagued season thus far, but when he has played, Barkley looked just as quick and explosive as he normally does.

Bigsby has been Barkley’s top backup for the past two years. He had 14 carries for 55 yards against the Rams and has 98 yards and a TD on 28 rushes for a 3.3-yard-per-carry average this season.

If Barkley cannot play against the Jaguars in London on Sunday, the Eagles will be down to just Will Shipley. They have three running backs on the practice squad who could be elevated for the game or added to the roster in place of Bigsby. They are Carson Steele and Dameon Pierce, who were both with the team throughout training camp, and Jaydon Blue, a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys last year who was released and claimed by Philly.