Eagles Stock Up, Down Report: 8 Players Moving in Opposite Directions After Week 3

The stock market may be crashing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a 2-1 football team, but that's as far as the record shows. The Eagles have a lot of problems, and they keep getting bigger by the week. These problems are affecting the players on both sides of the ball, which is evident watching them in football games.

Whose players' stock is rising? Whose is falling? Week 3 explained a lot with these players, and how their prospects look in the coming weeks.

These are the players to buy and sell stock options on after Week 3.

Stock up

Saquon Barkley

The Eagles didn't do much on offense in Week 3, but it was a very positive sign Barkley was able to gte going. The outside zone runs were working in Barkley's favor, as he had 11 carries for 70 yards on such attempts -- 6.4 yards per carry.

The Eagles abandoning the run in the second half isn't Barkley's fault, a sthey didn't use the strength of their offense in the firts half to their advantage. This is the one concern with Sean Mannion's offense, as it looks similar to last year due to the personnel issues at a few positions.

More outside zone for Barkley going forward, and he needs more touches.

Jonathan Greenard

The Eagles pass rush isn't doing much, but Vic Fangio has to be encouraged by Greenard's performance. Greenard had two pressures in 12 pass-rushing snaps, a pressure rate of 16.7%.

Greenard also had a quarterback hit in Week 3, despite his limited usage. The Eagles have to play Greenard more going forward, especially with the struggles of Jalyx Hunt and the edge rushers.

Greenard's presence should help this pass rush.

Drew Kendall

While Kendall had his issue sin his firts game at center (shouldn't be surprising), the Eagles have to be encouraged by his progress against the Bears. Kendall took 31 pass-blocking snpas and didn't allow a single pressure in the game, a very encouraging sign for the second-year player.

Watching the past six quartersm it's clear Kendall has a future on this offensive line and may be the center of this team going forward. His pressure rate allowed per dropback is 2.7% and should only improve in the weeks to come.

Lane Johnson

Through three games this season, Johnson hasn't allowed a sack and just two pressures -- a pressure rate of just 1.9%. This is in 108 pass-blocking snaps.

The issues on the offensive line aren't coming from the right side, especially the right tackle position. Johnson is still elite in what is expected to be his final season. The Eagles are going to miss the future Hall of Famer.

Stock down

Cam Jurgens

Jurgens has been a rough watch through two weeks at left guard. The biggest fears have been realized regarding the Eagles moving Jurgens to left guard -- he isn't one.

In 74 pass-blocking snaps since moving to left guard, Jurgens has allowed a sack and five pressures -- a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 6.8%. The beat rate -- which includes the defender beating a blocker but not getting pressure -- is 8.1%.

Jurgens was good in run blocking, especially those outsise zone runs for Saquon Barkley. There are some positives at left guard, but his abysmal pass protection can't be ignored.

Marcus Epps

The days for Epps playing as a starting safety appear to be numbered. In three games as a starter, Epps has five missed tackles and has allowed a 118.8 passer rating in coverage.

The pass rush issues have affected Epps, but he's taken bad routes to tackles and hasn't provided any consistency to keep his job. Epps struggled in Week 3 to make plays in coverage and had two missed tackles on the opening drive that led to him getting replaced by Michael Carter after the first series.

While Epps did return to the game, his days as a starter may be over. We'll see what the Eagles do this week.

Jalen Carter

This was the first time in Carter's career he went 30+ pass-rushing snaps without a pressure. This was okay when Carter was on a rookie contract, but he's one of the highest-paid players in football now.

Carter has to be a game changer. He's made game-changing plays, but he hasn't been consistent enough rushing the passer not stopping the run. Carter has just seven pressures through three games and an 8.1% pressure rate -- with zero sacks and one quarterback hit.

Simply put, Carter has to be better. The Eagles are paying him to be elite.

Jalyx Hunt

There was a lot of camp hype that Hunt was going to become an elite pass rusher. The hype skipped about two levels.

Hunt has been okay through three games, but not the elite pass rusher that looked dominant in camp. Hunt has three missed tackles and a 12.7% pressure rate through three agmes, with no sacks yet.

Perhaps Hunt is just a slow starter. Perhaps the presence of Jonathan Greenard would help get his pass rushing numbers up, but Hunt has to improve going forward.

Again, expectations were too high.

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