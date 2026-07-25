How to Attend Eagles Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

There are many Philadelphia Eagles fans that had the opportunity to see their team up close in the summer when training camp was held at Lehigh University -- and before that West Chester University.

Those days are long gone. An entire generation of fans don't get that chance anymore.

Being an Eagles fan is more synonymous with winning than having a chance to see your heroes up close. There are still ways to see the Eagles practice in the summer, but unless you know someone or are one of the social elite -- good luck seeing the Eagles practice at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The Eagles practice facility is where most of the training camp practices are at now. Eagles fans don't really get an opportunity to watch practice unless they know someone who's a vendor, owns a business, or one of the lucky season ticket holders that get the grace to bestow on the practice facility.

So when can Eagles fans see their team in action outside of meaningless preseason games, which teams really neutered over the years. Fortunately, there are three chances to see the Eagles practice this summer -- way up form the typical one. You can view the whole training camp schedule here.

We'll break down when you can actually see your team practice and everything you need to know regarding those practices. Can even make a vacation out of it this year!

Open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles' open practice date at Lincoln Financial Field will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase general admission tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

The ticket price to get into the public practice is $15, up from $10 from previous years.

There will also be an option to purchase a $50 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. Fans will get the opportunity to watch the beginning of practice up close (individual warmups).

The proceeds from the tickets go to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Any fan age two and over will need a ticket for entry.

This is the only opportunity to watch Eagles training camp in Philadelphia. While this practice isn't as intense as a practice in training camp, it's an opportunity to see your football team in the summer.

Typically this practice is on a Sunday night. It fell on a Tuesday this year. More information on the open practice can be found here.

Road trip to Foxborough

The Eagles will have a joint practice with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20 -- and both practices will be open to the public (weather permitting).

This is like training camp in the old days, only better. You'll get the opportunity to see the Eagles practice with another team -- and it will feel like a regular season game. Two teams just trying to one-up each other and show how good their team is.

Joint practices are the best these days, and should be available for fans to watch. Fortunately the Patriots embrace that opportunity.

The Patriots hold their training camp at the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium at Patriot Place.

All practice dates and times are subject to change, but the gates will open at 9:15 a.m. ET and the practice begins at 10:15 a.m. ET. Fans who plan to attend practices are encouraged to check the Patriots website here.

The Eagles and Patriots play a preseason game on Saturday, August 22 at Gillette Stadium. Make a trip out of it and spend the off day in Boston.