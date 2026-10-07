Howie Roseman Exploits NFL Market Inefficiency With Cam Jurgens Deal

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles dealt two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, along with 2027 seventh-round pick, to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday for a 2027 fifth-round selection and a 2028 second-round pick, a trade Eagles general manager Howie Roseman described as too valuable to pass up even with the optics of moving on from another accomplished trench player a day after Lane Johnson’s retirement.

On paper, Philadelphia is significantly thinner on the offensive line than they were on Monday. Johnson is gone. Landon Dickerson remains on injured reserve with a knee injury and Jurgens, who had been shifted to left guard to cover for Dickerson, is now in the Charm City.

What had been the strength in Philadelphia throughout the Nick Sirianni era is now a question mark, with second-year center Drew Kendall being joined by rookie right tackle Markel Bell and Willie Lampkin, a second-year interior option about to get his first opportunity set to team with the two remaining proven commodities: Jordan Mailata and Tyler Steen.

Despite the look to the outside world, Roseman insisted that the Eagles are not giving up on the season.

“You can’t discount opportunities that you think give you a chance to compete at a high level for a long period of time,” Roseman told reporters.

More Than Meets The Eye

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles c/g Cam Jurgens (51) during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The well-regarded personnel executive framed the return as more than two picks: moving up from a seventh to a fifth in 2027, adding a 2028 second, while also banking the cash flexibility from Jurgens’ oversized contract, and keeping the ascending Kendall in place at center or guard amounting to significant value.

And yes, the Eagles are playing coy again with Lampkin at least floating the idea he may play center against Jacksonville on Sunday in London, which would push Kendall to left guard.

Jurgens, a natural center and the player the Eagles drafted in 2022 to succeed future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, struggled mightily at LG.

If he’s not snapping the football, the Eagles were never going to get the best version of Jurgens, and the fact that the organization signed off on the positional move to get Kendall in the lineup at center spoke volumes as to where the organization felt Jurgens was.

The idea that the Eagles would have moved a Pro Bowl-level player they still viewed at his pre-injury standard is specious.

After back issues that required surgery and a 2025 season played through pain, Jurgens had struggled at both center left guard this season, including a rough outing against the Rams before he entered concussion protocol this week.

Kendall, a 2025 legacy fifth-round pick out of Boston College, had taken the center job and, in Roseman’s words, was “doing a nice job.”

Roseman insisted the Eagles were not shopping Jurgens. The Ravens, though, had been looking for a center, and the conversation changed over the last 24 hours.

“We weren’t looking to move Cam,” Roseman said. “Obviously, the Ravens have been looking for a center… Kind of told them wasn’t anything we were looking to do.

“Over the last 24 hours, it got to the point where we felt like it could be a win-win. … Obviously, getting a player who’s been a two-time Pro Bowl center and obviously for us, being able to get the picks we’re able to get, and use that money also to sign players.”

Baltimore’s need was acute. Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. The Ravens signed veteran stopgaps Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic; all three are on injured reserve. Rookie first-round guard Vega Ioane had been moved to center.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called Jurgens a player the team had admired since the draft process and “a young foundational piece” under contract through 2029. Jurgens must clear concussion protocol before he can play for the Ravens where he will pilot the offensive line.

As for those pesky optics, Roseman rejected the idea that his team is selling.

Getting a 2028 second-round pick and real cash savings is hard to turn down for an Eagles team heavily leveraged with void years for its plethora of stars. Future selections are routinely discounted in NFL trade markets, a market inefficiency tied to the job insecurity of many general managers that Roseman often exploits.

Roseman’s job security gives him a leg up in thinking about the future. For coaches and players, the horizon is game day. Those clocks are not the same, and this trade is a stark reminder of that.

It’s somewhat surprising that DeCosta, who is also secure, fell into this trap, but multiple injuries at the same position can derail seasons, creating desperation.