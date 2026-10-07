Instant Grade: Eagles Trade Cam Jurgens to Ravens as Week 5 Begins

The first full week of October has been hectic for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's barely started. Future Hall-of-Fame tackle Lane Johnson's retirement caught a large chunk of Philly fans off guard on Tuesday, leaving a huge hole on the offensive line. As it turns out, the OL-related news didn't stop there.

Less than 24 hours after Johnson announced his retirement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles are trading center Cam Jurgens—along with a 2027 seventh-rounder—to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick in next year's draft, as well as a second-round selection in 2028.

Trade: Eagles are sending two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick and a 2028 2nd-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/AaGL3MYqS7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2026

Fans will never forget his contributions and the toll they took on the road to Super Bowl LIX (h/t Bleeding Green's Brandon Lee Gowton). But it's no secret that Jurgens has been largely disappointing since signing a four-year, $68 million extension in 2025.

He wasn't giving the Eagles what they needed at the starting center spot, and moving him to left guard over the last three weeks wasn't enough to keep him in the City of Brotherly Love. His entering concussion protocol to begin the week may have been the last straw.

So, how should Eagles fans feel about the out-of-nowhere trade?

Grading the Eagles-Ravens Cam Jurgens trade

Sometimes, a fresh start is needed when a partnership has clearly run its course. Although some Eagles fans remained optimistic about a turnaround, the first quarter of the season proved that Jurgens isn't a good fit in the o-line's new scheme under new OL coach Chris Kuper, and a fresh start for both sides was needed.

Between his time at left guard and center this season, Jurgens has played to career-worst marks regarding overall offense (38.4), run blocking (50.3), and pass protection (31.7), according to Pro Football Focus, with all 12 pressures he allowed occurring after he was moved to LG in Week 2. We must give credit where it's due: general manager Howie Roseman pulled the plug on the experiment before it got even worse.

Trading Cam Jurgens away was the right call for the Eagles, who didn't need to put more time into an experiment that clearly wasn't working. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, the Eagles' return in the trade is fairly solid. The 2027 fifth-round pick they're getting back is an upgrade over the seventh-rounder heading to the Ravens, while a 2028 second-round selection is pretty good for an overpaid player who's worn out his welcome.

Instant trade grade: B

What the Cam Jurgens trade means for Eagles' future

Even though the playoffs aren't out of reach with the Eagles at 2-2, the Jurgens trade could signal that Roseman & Co. are opting for a retool rather than putting all their resources into another potential Super Bowl run this season.

After all, the 2028 NFL Draft is now shaping up to be huge for the Eagles, who now have another second-round pick to go alongside theirs. That's without even mentioning the New England Patriots' first-round selection coming from the A.J. Brown trade, giving Philadelphia another reason to retool its roster before pushing all the chips in for a 2028 title run.

In the meantime, second-year lineman Drew Kendall will get a chance to prove to the Eagles whether he's a viable long-term center option. He hasn't exactly blown anyone away with his performances outside of Week 3 vs. the Bears, playing to grades of 52.9 and 56.9, respectively, on PFF. He's still young, though, so the best might be yet to come.

With Landon Dickerson still on injured reserve, a lot of left guard snaps will fall on Willie Lampkin's shoulders. The former undrafted free agent has played two offensive snaps this season; however, he earned 85.8 overall and 85.1 run-block grades during Philadelphia's preseason, sparking hope that he can handle more responsibilities until Dickerson returns.

The impact of Jurgens's trade will be felt across the Eagles' interior offensive line. However, if Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni play their cards right, the out-of-nowhere split could benefit their future championship aspirations in the long run.

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