PHILADELPHIA — With temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s in Nashville all week, the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles are leaving for Music City a day earlier than expected to better acclimate to conditions that will feel like 100-plus degrees on the field.

The Eagles used a similar plan for a September game last season and came out on top, 31-25, in a hard-fought contest that was a tale of two halves.

"I feel like we had a good plan last year when we went down to Tampa Bay, so it's kinda something similar to what we're doing this year," star defensive back Cooper DeJean said. "Just making sure we're getting some of that heat exposure with the resources we have here and obviously on the practice field, coaches [are] taking care of us a little bit and making sure we're getting our reps, still getting the looks we need."

LEFT GUARD STEALS THE SHOW

With Landon Dickerson on injured reserve with a bone bruise in his knee, the Eagles are playing the competitive advantage game with the imposing Jeffery Simmons on the docket.

The heavy favorite remains second-year man Drew Kendall, who worked extensively at the position in the summer and was given all the first-team reps when Dickerson received rest days.

“I'm just excited for any opportunity ahead,” Kendall said. “We have a lot of good guys in our room. Everyone's been cross-training at different positions throughout the summer. So whatever the five is, I'm just excited and [will] try and contribute to this team, and get our best five out there.”

When asked where he got his reps on Wednesday, Kendall admitted the Eagles don’t want to give anything away.

“I was doing a little bit of everything,” Kendall claimed. “Of course, we're trying to keep everything in-house. So not trying to give out too much.”

However, quarterback Jalen Hurts intimated Cam Jurgens would be staying at center when asked how much work the QB1 had gotten with Kendall in the pivot.

"I've been working with Cam. When Cam [was out] at camp he steps in but, yeah Cam," Hurts said.

That’s a strong indication Jurgens will stay at center, and more than likely it's Kendall at LG.

Asked by Eagles On SI how much those reps at LG when Dickerson was resting helped Kendall, the Boston College product said “a lot.”

“I mean that's the best way to learn a new position is by getting those reps and getting thrown in, and there's really no other way to do it than going through it and playing. So, it was good. I feel like it was a good summer and just try and keep building off that.”

Bald Eagle Rides His Competitive Streak

Zack Baun was honored as the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his strong performance against the Commanders.

“It means a lot,” Baun said of the honor. “All accolades are, are nice to have, but then again, it's one week and one game. I'm just happy that someone on our defense got it. I think we played really well and I couldn't have done it without JC [Jalen Carter], JD [Jordan Davis], every one of those guys.”

A 2024 All-Pro at the top of his game Baun admitted he has “already achieved every dream I could, so everything after this is [the] cherry on top.”

So what drives Baun to keep performing at such a high level?

“I’m competitive,” he said. “I just wanna be the best.”

Coop Comeback

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeJean did not practice on Wednesday with calf and abdomen issues. He was spotted with a compression sleeve on his left leg.

During Sunday’s win over Washington, DeJean grabbed his midsection after a second-quarter tackle of Stefon Diggs. The versatile Iowa confirmed that’s where he was injured but claimed, “I'm good. So I'll be all right.”

The All-Pro had an uncharacteristically poor performance against the Commanders and is eager to put that in the rear-view mirror.

“I'm excited. I mean I don't really look at the things I do well each and every week," said DeJean. "It's all about the things that I can improve on so that's been my mentality since I've got here, since I've been in college. Just trying to fix things from previous weeks and trying to make sure that they don't happen again.”

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