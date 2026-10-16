Eagles Have 3 Key Advantages Over Panthers Ahead of Week 6

Sixteen of the Eagles' 22 opening-day starters are hurt, and it's only the middle of October. It's safe to say things don't look good in the slightest for the organization as Philadelphia heads into Week 6, looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

Despite being 2-3, the Eagles still have a full season in front of them. A win over the Panthers on Sunday could build some momentum heading into the rest of the 2026 season. As long as they get healthier, the Eagles still have room to play better football.

The good news is that they are walking into a contest where the Eagles have some clear advantages over the Panthers. Let's look at the three biggest ones now.

1. Pass defense vs. Bryce Young

Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan has blossomed into a star, and quarterback Bryce Young is playing the best football of his career. It's honestly nice to see, after so many analysts and fans had written him off after a struggling first few seasons.

All that said, the Panthers haven't gone up against a secondary quite like the Eagles.

Quinyon Mitchell is having another All-Pro-type season. Riq Woolen has been a very good boundary corner as well. Add in the exploits of Cooper DeJean, who is having a decent, albeit slow, start to the season, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's secondary is still a calling card for Philadelphia.

Quinyon Mitchell's presence will be key to shutting down the Panthers' passing game in Week 6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillan vs. Mitchell will be one of the most intriguing matchups to watch on Sunday. Until Philadelphia's top corner gets beat, I still think he has the edge.

2. Defensive line vs. Panthers offensive line

The Eagles' defensive line, when healthy, is one of the best in football. The problem is that both Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt could both be out for Sunday's contest.

The good new is that the Eagles' interior defensive line is both healthy and dominant.

Jalen Carter is coming off a monster game, Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis are starting to pick things up, and the rest of the line has followed suit. It's not always going to be pretty, but against Carolina's offensive interior, which is average at best, this is a matchup the Eagles should be able to find success with.

3. Eagles' passing unit vs. Panthers' secondary

Before Thursday, it appeared that, despite the Eagles' rash of injuries across the offense, they still had the chance to find success against a Panthers secondary that ranks 22nd in yards allowed.

Then it got out that quarterback Jalen Hurts would miss Sunday's game after suffering a blood clot in the Eagles' Week 4 loss against the Rams. We won't get into too much of how much trouble the Eagles are in without Hurts, but it is worth noting that Tanner McKee, Philadelphia's QB1 for Week 6, struggled throughout training camp.

Perhaps he's able to salvage the season with a win on Sunday, with the potential of DeVonta Smith returning to the lineup.

Time will tell, but this is a matchup Philadelphia should still be able to exploit, even with a backup quarterback.

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