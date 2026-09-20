Jalen Hurts Leads Incredible Final Drive: The Numbers Behind QB1 Leading Eagles To Win

Another week Jalen Hurts carries the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory.

The Eagles don't win against the Washington Commanders without Jalen Hurts, and the franchise quarterback is clearly the reason why they were able to leave Nashville with a victory.

Hurts was incredible on the final drive, becoming the first Eagles quarterback since Nick Foles (2012) to throw a game-winning touchdown pass in the final 10 seconds that gave the Eagles a victory.

This was an incredible final drive by Hurts, who had two interceptions on the day prior to his late-game heroics. The Eagles ran 24 plays for 45 yards in the second half prior to the 9-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that won the game.

Hurts was able to lead the Eagles to a win without running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert. This is with an offensive line that was starting Cam Jurgens at left guard for the first time and Drew Kendall at center -- replacing Jurgens.

Let's take a look at the final drive by Hurts -- with some very fun numbers that showcase his greatness on the last drive.

Jalen Hurts on final drive

Hurts went 6-of-8 for 61 yards with a TD on the final drive -- a passer rating of 135.9. He also had a carry of four yards.

Hurts completed four passes for 38 yards on the final drive, part of an afternoon which he finished with 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Dontayvion Wicks had 1 catch for 20 yards and Darius Cooper had the game-winning touchdown catch.

Jalen Hurts passer rating on third down on final drive

Hurts was 2-of-2 for 39 yards on third down on the final drive -- a passer rating of 118.8. He hit Dontayvion Wicks on 3rd-and-6 on the Eagles' own 39 for 20 yards and DeVonta Smith on 3rd-and-6 for 19 yards from the 22-yard line.

The throw to Smith may have been Hurts' most impressive throw of the afternoon.

DeVonta Smith makes the catch near the end zone!



PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BJ5kgPy7VZ — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Darius Cooper's TD catch

Cooper had just nine career catches heading into this game, and the game-winning touchdown catch was the first in his career. Hurts had a 133.3 passer rating targeting Cooper on Sunday.

Cooper was the first undrafted free agent wide receiver initially signed by the Eagles to catch a touchdown pass for the Eagles since Greg Ward in 2021.

DARIUS COOPER GIVES THE EAGLES THE LEAD



PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jTkRuCKkaq — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Hurts in pocket on final drive

Hurts was 5-of-7 for 58 yards in the pocket on the final drive, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt for a 96.1 passer rating. While Hurts was good in the pocket on the final drive, both of his interceptions in Week 2 came from the pocket.

Hurts was still 22-of-30 for 230 yards with 0 TD and 2 INT from the pocket for a 67.4 passer rating (7.7 yards per attempt). He also got the last laugh on Jeffery Simmons after his comments from earlier in the week.

A dramatic road victory for Philadelphia 🦅@JalenHurts caught up with our @Kristina_Pink after the @Eagles completed the comeback in the final seconds pic.twitter.com/OGCnBKXUnT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

Air yards matter

Hurts threw two passes of 10+ air yards on the final drive, going 2-of-2 for 39 yards on the drive. Both of those completions of 10+ air yards came on third down, making the performance even more impressive for Hurts in the clutch.

Hurts was 9-of-12 for 158 yards with a TD and INT on throws that traveled 10+ air yards on Sunday -- a passer rating of 109.7. For the season, Hurts is 14-of-20 for 325 yards with 3 TD and 1 INT for a 131.3 rating on throws of 10+ air yards.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!