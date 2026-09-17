Why Jeffery Simmons Is Completely Wrong With His Pocket Comments on Jalen Hurts

The comments have made the rounds on the internet. They fired up Philadelphia Eagles fans on social media (as if Eagles fans needed another reason go react to something).

Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive tackle simply answered a question on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Simmons provided an answer to ESPN's Turron Davenport about Hurts.

“We just need to make Jalen Hurts be a QB,” Simmons said.“Stop his runs, make sure Hurts doesn’t get out of the pocket and make plays.”

There are many ways this could be implied. Could have been acompliment to Hurts' game as a quarterback, notice he's at his best when he's running or throwing outside the pocket.

The quotes could also be interpreted as Hurts can't beat the Titans if the Eagles keep him in the pocket -- which is what many quarterbacks are in today's NFL. The quarterbacks more known for their running ability don't get the same level of respect pocket quarterbacks do.

What if Hurts is a good pocket quarterback? Unfortunately for Simmons, the numbers over the years demonstrate Hurts is a good quarterback in the pocket.

Let's take a look at Hurts' numbers in the pocket over the last six seasons -- starting with the year he because the Eagles' full-time starting quarterback (2021).

Jalen Hurts -- inside the pocket

Year Completion % Yards TD INT Rating 2021 65.7% 2.477 9 7 87.6 2022 71.7% 3,370 19 4 110.8 2023 70.8% 3,252 16 15 90.1 2024 74.0% 2,503 14 4 110.3 2025 68.1% 2,686 20 4 104.2

The numbers demonstrate Hurts is effieient inside the pocket, especially over the last two seasons. Hurts is one of the elite quarterbacks inside the pocket since the start of the 2024 season, showcasing how he emerged as a pocket quarterback.

Jalen Hurts -- inside pocket (last two seasons)

Category Number NFL Rank Completition % 70.7% 6th YPA 8.0 6th TD/INT ratio 4.3 2nd INT 8 t-5th Rating 106.9 4th

Hurts has 34 TD to just 8 INT inside the pocket over the last two seasons. The only quarterbacks with a passer rating higher than Hurts over the past two seasons are Jared Goff (111.4), Lamar Jackson (110.4), and Joe Burrow (107.6).

The only quarterback with a highesr TD/INT ratio than Hurts from inside the pocket is Jackson (4.3).

Of course, Hurts' success inside the pocket continued in Week 1. He went 12-of-19 for 183 yards with 3 INT and 0 INT for a 134.4 rating inside the pocket. Only Trevor Lawrence (150.6) and Carson Wentz (136.6) had higher passer ratings inside the pocket than Hurts.

Simmons should know how effective Hurts was inside the pocket. Against the Titans in 2022, Hurts was 27-of-33 for 370 yards with 3 TD to 0 INT and a 143.7 passer rating.

If anything, the Titans should be keeping Hurts out of the pocket. Hurts has a career 75.6 rating outside of the pocket, with his best season coming in 2023 (84.9 rating).

Jalen Hurts -- outside the pocket

Year Completion % TD INT Rating 2021 45.2% 7 2 85.1 2022 40.3% 3 2 55.5 2023 42.7% 7 0 84.9 2024 47.2% 4 1 77.3 2025 52.6% 5 2 77.6

Over the past two seasons, Hurts has a 77.5 passer rating outside the pocket -- which is 25th in the NFL. His 50.3% completion rate is 26th in the NFL and his 5.6 yards per attempt is 28th.

Simmons is completely wrong. Get Hurts outside the pocket and make him beat a defense that way.

Inside the pocket? The numbers show Hurts thrives. Not the recipe to beat him.

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