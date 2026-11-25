PHILADELPHIA — Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is making the most of his opportunity, and the Eagles' defense is the better for it.

With star Mike linebacker Zack Baun on injured reserve, the third-year pro stepped into the green-dot role and delivered a performance that felt like more than just a solid fill-in.

Against the Steelers this past Sunday, Trotter finished with 13 tackles (nine solo) while playing every defensive snap in Philadelphia’s 19-16 win. He set the tone early, knifing through to drop Jaylen Warren for no gain on a fourth-and-1 from midfield on Pittsburgh’s opening possession.

It was the kind of play that wakes a stadium and announces who is leading the defense.

More than a temporary replacement

That stop wasn’t blind luck. Trotter, the son of franchise legend Jeremiah Trotter Sr., has shown the football IQ and natural instincts that are his birthright. The gifts have allowed him to play faster than his measurable tools. The younger Trotter is decisive going downhill against the run and has looked increasingly comfortable in space.

The physicality has always been here, even if the size (6-foot, 225 pounds) and pure athleticism didn’t scream “prototype” coming out of Clemson.

Every time Trotter has been on the field this season, he has looked like a starting-caliber NFL linebacker. The emotion that fuels it is intentional.

“You can’t really play without emotion,” Trotter said at his locker on Tuesday. “That emotion inside of me comes out when I’m out there on the football field.”

Teammates have noticed the on-field intensity that can surprise people who only see the quieter version of Trotter off it.

That job description now includes a short-week turnaround against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Preparation has shifted heavily to the mental side while the body recovers.

“It takes a lot of mental reps,” Trotter said of the short week. “Our coaches are trying to make sure that we’re getting our bodies back fresh for this upcoming game coming so fast. So it’s gonna be a lot on the mental side as far as film work, studying the game plan that we have in, and making sure that we’re getting that aspect of the game so we’re ready to play and our bodies are getting ready, too.”

The Thanksgiving Day holiday itself adds another layer. Trotter played on Turkey Day in high school at St. Joe’s Prep, but this will be his first time in the NFL.

“Thanksgiving, we always think of that like a football holiday as well,” he said. “Sitting there watching football, watching whatever team’s playing with your family and everything. It’s gonna be an awesome experience for me.”

Trotter views Dallas and its explosive offense as a clear test.

“They got guys everywhere, a very strong offensive line,” the legacy said. “Dak [Prescott's] leading them very well, operating the offense. They got guys on the outside, too—dynamic receivers from CeeDee [Lamb] and [KaVontae] Turpin and [George] Pickens. They got a lot of talented players, so it’s gonna be a great challenge for us come Thursday.”

From the earlier meeting this season, a 38-21 Cowboys drubbing at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 26, the priority is straightforward:

“It’s gonna just be stopping the run. They did a really good job and were effective against us in the run game,” said Trotter. “So we gotta start off there, stopping the run, and then it’s gonna come down to trying to get after the quarterback, stopping their guys on the outside, their weapons that they have.”

A familiar pattern at linebacker

Oct 27, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. | USA TODAY Sports

The conversation around Trotter is eerily similar to two recent linebackers with the Eagles: T.J. Edwards and Nakobe Dean. Like Trotter, those players weren’t the best athletes but excelled with their instincts, football IQ and physicality.

Trotter is now traveling the same path. He will start at least the next three games while Baun recovers from his back injury, and potentially longer depending on how it progresses. That extended runway is valuable.

The fan base has noticed. “Ever since I got here, Philadelphia has really given me a lot of support,” Trotter said. “Always showing love to me when I’m out there playing and doing what I have to do to help out the team win, and I really appreciate that.”

The offseason picture at ILB is already interesting. Trotter has one more year left on his contract. Baun is an All-Pro entering his age-30 season. Jihaad Campbell, the 2025 first-round pick, has rare physical traits for the position and flashed in his return from injury on Sunday.

Assuming Baun returns healthy, the Eagles will have legitimate depth and not enough snaps for everyone. For at least one more year, they can pair the veteran with Campbell while deciding how Trotter fits. They could also explore a move at the position. Either way, Sunday made the case that Trotter belongs on the field.

“He's playing good, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “Trot's a smart player, he's an instinctive player, but that only takes you so far. You've got to play good and he is, and he's done a nice job for us. Trotter Sr. should be proud of him.”