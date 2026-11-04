2 Biggest Eagles Winners & 1 Loser After Joe Milton Being Named QB1 in Week 9

As the late, great Owen Hart once said, "Enough is enough, and it's time for a change."

That appears to have been the Eagles' mindset on Wednesday afternoon, when NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo reported that Joe Milton is officially replacing Tanner McKee as the starting quarterback ahead of Week 9's clash with the Giants.

A QB change in Philadelphia: the Eagles are naming Joe Milton their starting QB and benching Tanner McKee for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants, per @mikegarafolo and me. pic.twitter.com/kVkMqLmUb4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

With Jalen Hurts's season likely over due to blood clots, McKee has started the Eagles' last three games, going 0-3 while completing 63.2% of passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns with as many interceptions and a 76.6 passer rating. His 67.1 passing grade on Pro Football Focus ranks 26th among 57 QBs who've thrown a pass this season.

Given the likelihood of being trade deadline sellers and having nothing left to lose from experimenting, Milton's promotion shouldn't be that surprising. The former Cowboys signal-caller has a huge arm and better mobility than McKee, which is the type of potential the Eagles should want to evaluate before planning what their QB room will look like in 2027 and beyond.

Not everyone will benefit from what Milton brings to the table, though. With that being said, here are two winners (and one loser) after the Eagles shook things up under center on Wednesday.

Eagles winner #1: Darius Cooper, WR

Remember Darius Cooper's terrific start to the 2026 season?

The former undrafted wideout instantly got on the same page as Hurts, connecting for seven receptions on 13 targets for 130 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the first five games. Sustainable all year? Maybe not, but it was exciting to see Cooper on pace for what would've been a 24-442-14 stat line in 17 games.

DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN



EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eKpCwhW8QZ — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Since Hurts went down, though, it's been dead silence for Cooper. With McKee under center, the former Tarleton State playmaker has a quiet 4-45-0 stat line in the last three games, which includes a 36.4% catch rate—terrible, no matter how you slice it. A big part of that lackluster production is that McKee's arm simply isn't as reliable as Cooper—who carries a 12.4-yard average depth of target, per PFF—needs.

Having Milton around should help. A lot. To put things into perspective, McKee's ADOT when throwing is only 7.0 yards this season (down from 9.7 in 2025), whereas Milton's average was 10.1 last year.

With more downfield shots coming his way, Cooper is in a good spot to make noise this weekend.

Biggest Eagles loser: Tanner McKee, QB

Sometimes the biggest loser ends up being the most obvious one.

It's hard to imagine that McKee will have much of a future with Philadelphia after being benched before the 2026 campaign's halfway point. The 26-year-old QB was named the de facto starter as soon as Hurts went down, and only needed to do a serviceable job to show general manager Howie Roseman & Co. that he deserves to be re-signed when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Tanner McKee's time in Philadelphia could be over after being benched in favor of Joe Milton in Week 9. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, going winless in three straight starts is a pretty effective way to evaporate any goodwill that was there. A chunk of Eagles fans thought McKee would at least get to face the Giants before head coach Nick Sirianni contemplated a change, given that the bye is in Week 10, but the team clearly didn't think there was anything to gain by going down that route.

If Milton locks a vise grip around the job, there's a good chance last week's game could've been McKee's last with Philly. The Eagles won't have a reason to go back to him if Milton keeps them looking competitive, and the fact that he's only 26 years old opens the door to a longer stay in Philadelphia—either as a backup or a potential starting option, depending on what happens with Hurts.

Eagles winner #2: Cole Payton, QB

Not every quarterback is a loser as Milton ascends the depth chart. After all, McKee's time with the Eagles potentially ending could have a positive impact on rookie QB Cole Payton's outlook.

Drafted 178th overall out of North Dakota State in April, Payton began the 2026 season as Philadelphia's fourth QB behind Hurts, McKee and Andy Dalton. He was more of a project-type selection after only making 14 starts in 52 appearances at NDSU, meaning a lot of patience would be needed from both Payton and the fan base before he'd see any meaningful action.

But now that McKee's time is running out, Payton's future looks a bit different. Suddenly, the door could be open later in the year for him to see in-game action if the Eagles remain out of playoff contention and further embrace the lost season. It'd be a useful assessment opportunity before Roseman decides if the team should draft a quarterback.

There's also a chance Milton won't impress the Eagles in the second half, fuelling the reasons why they'd want to give Payton a look at some point. Like McKee, Milton will also hit free agency in the offseason, creating an opportunity for Payton to grab one of two potentially available QB jobs behind Hurts.

Again, a lot has to happen to get there, but it's clear that Payton's future with the Eagles could be a lot clearer now that change has hit the quarterback room.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.