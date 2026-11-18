The Eagles will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when they host the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 11. The two Pennsylvania squads haven't met head-to-head in the regular season since 2024, when Philadelphia triumphed 27-13 en route to winning Super Bowl LIX.

Pittsburgh boasts a 6-3 record and enters as a 4.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. Of course, that projection matters little once the players step on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Here are three reasons why the Eagles have a realistic shot at upsetting the visiting Steelers.

1. Pittsburgh's OL on the road

Running the football and protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the foundation of the Steelers' success this year. It's how they control the clock and avoid turnovers. Pittsburgh's offensive line has successfully carried out that strategy at home, but has faltered away from Acrisure Stadium.

Rodgers has been sacked just six times across four home victories. The veteran gunslinger has been sacked 20 times across five away games (2-3 record). Pittsburgh is also the only team in the NFL that has yet to score a rushing touchdown on the road. That's a big enough sample size to cause concern.

Boye Mafe gets the third sack of the game for the Bengals 🗣️



PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pHk4cKIkEs — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

It's worth noting that Pittsburgh left guard Mason McCormick suffered an ankle injury in Week 10 that is expected to sideline him beyond Week 11. This is a matchup that Philly's Moro Ojomo, Nolan Smith and Jonathan Greenard can exploit. A few timely sacks could be the difference in a low-scoring duel.

2. Philly's WR reinforcements

Injuries have played a crucial role in Philadelphia's struggles in the passing game this season. Pro Bowl wide receiver DeVonta Smith has only appeared in four of the Eagles' nine games as he deals with a hamstring injury. Dontayvion Wicks has missed the last three weeks with an ankle injury.

Both players are trending in the right direction ahead of Week 11, though. Their returns would provide a huge boost for quarterback Joe Milton. Smith is a crisp route-runner and has the body control to haul in contested catches. Wicks provides versatility and excels at tracking deep balls through the air.

My understanding is that the #Eagles expect DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks to return after the bye or shortly thereafter and are now in a position where they want to provide younger players more opportunities… https://t.co/epaEgIwSbj — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) November 13, 2026

The Steelers have surrendered at least 89 yards to an opposing receiver in each of their three losses. That includes when Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase tallied 231 yards on 11 receptions in Week 10. Relying on Milton's rocket of an arm to feed Smith and Wicks the ball could be the recipe for an upset victory.

3. Philly's home-field advantage

The Steelers have lost 11 straight games in Philadelphia. It's a streak that dates all the way back to 1965. The past three clashes at Lincoln Financial Field haven't been close, either. The Eagles smoked the Steelers 27-13 in 2024, crushed them 35-13 in 2022, and destroyed them 34-6 in 2016.

It's clear that Philly's passionate fan base makes its presence felt whenever the Steelers come to town. Don't expect that to change on Sunday, despite the team's losing record. The Eagles have drawn in 349,395 fans through five home games (per ESPN). That's the 10th-highest total in the NFL.

There's one more trend to point out. Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy is well known in Philly from his time leading the Packers and Cowboys. He sports a lackluster 4-5 head-coaching record at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will take any edge they can get in hopes of ending their skid.

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