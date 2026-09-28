Jonathan Greenard May Not Be The Only Player Making Eagles Debut In Chicago on MNF

PHILADELPHIA – Jonathan Greenard is expected to make his Eagles debut on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, a team he tortured two years ago while with the Minnesota Vikings. In a Week 12 win in 2024, his 12-yard sack in overtime stalled a Bears drive as the Vikings walked off with a win. In Week 15, on MNF, he made six tackles, including a strip-sack fumble to help Minnesota beat the Bears again.

Greenard may not be the only player to make his Eagles debut. Defensive back Kenny Moore could do it, too. First, Moore would have to be elevated from the practice squad. Second, he would have to take some snaps away from another defensive back.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked how he would know if Moore and tight end Zach Ertz, who was also signed to the practice squad last week with Moore, would be ready for a role.

“You're just looking at their movements, seeing how they're moving, how they're feeling after practice and whether they're learning everything and learning the system,” he said. “There's habits that the guys that have been here have practiced over and over and over and over again, and you're doing your best job to catch them up on those habits as fast as you can, whether it's tackling, the way we go about that, the way we go about strip attempts, the way we go about protecting the football. That comes with time.

“Everybody’s situation's a little bit different. I wouldn't say there's a checklist to say, ‘Hey, this is what we're looking for,’ but just asking those questions to ourselves after every practice: ‘How did he look? How does he feel?’ And asking the player that, as well. Just got a lot of hands on deck to answer those questions.”

Kenny Moore Bracing For A Career Reset

Eagles DB Kenny Moore | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Last week, Moore talked at length at his locker. He said this is a complete reset in many ways. After spending the first nine years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, his new situation is certainly that.

“Being in one locker room for nine years to picking up and going somewhere else, it's a different challenge,” he said. “It's a different adventure and it gives you a lot of humility. Nothing that I did before this matters to me. I feel like I'm a rookie all over again, so I just want to turn the page and give all I can to this team.”

Safety could also be included in the reset. He played slot cornerback throughout his career and was considered one of the league's best at that position, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. It’s a reset that involves working his way up from the practice squad after 132 NFL games, with 111 starts.

“I did it once, I can do it again, and I'm from... I'm D2,” he said. “So, Division Two player, that's first and foremost, and just having that chip, having that grit, that this is what I want to do. And a lot of people will call you crazy, but I think the decisions that you make in life, would your 80-year-old self be proud of that?”

Whether it’s Monday night in Chicago, next week against the Rams, or beyond, playing time should happen soon enough, provided Moore shows he still has some juice at age 31 and having signed on with his new team late in the process.

“Whether you're training in the off-season or going to work during the season, you're searching for your best,” he said. “I think that's the most important part, and I found that I have the fire to play and play at a high level.”

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