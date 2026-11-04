Jonathan Greenard's Early Eagles Woes Force Vic Fangio to Defend Disappointing Start

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — It’s been a frustrating season not only for Jonathan Greenard but for those who thought he’d be the key ingredient to the Eagles' pass rush this season. It's at the point where he's being talked about as a Bryce Huff 2.0 in some circles.

No need to rehash just how bad Huff was. Greenard is not Huff.

Vic Fangio gave his thoughts on the team’s big offseason acquisition who is still looking for his first sack with the Eagles.

“What I see is a guy who has had very, very little practice,” the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said. “I mean, when I say very little, minuscule. Okay?”

Eagles explain why Jonathan Greenard isn't meeting expectations

Greenard missed all of training camp with a pec strain. He didn’t play until Week 3, and then it wasn’t long after his return that he injured his ankle. He played 19 snaps the following week, but the ankle wasn’t quite ready to let him play in Week 5, so he missed that game as well.

“(Jonathan) missed the first two weeks of the season; no practice,” Fangio said. “Started practicing, was on a pitch count, played 19 plays. Was gonna increase the next week, got hurt early in that game. Didn't finish that game, didn't play the next game, and he's been limited in practice. You know, contrary to some people's popular belief, practice is important.”

Vic Fangio credits a lack of practice time for Jonathan Greenard's slow start with the Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Importance of practice

“Practice is important for everybody,” Fangio said. “He's just not into a groove, you know? He's not totally comfortable in our system and what we want him to do. It's not because he doesn't know or doesn't want to. It's just that he hasn't executed it. Walkthroughs are an assignment check. It's not an execution. I don't know if I've had a guy that's had so little practice."

Surely Fangio has had a player who practiced as little or less than Greenard in his 40 years in the business, but you get the idea.

Buyer's remorse?

There is another factor in play here; his contract.

The Eagles signed Greenard to a $98 million extension, and the weight of it could be forcing Greenard to press when he’s in to prove he was worth the investment. It could also explain why he could be playing even though he perhaps shouldn’t be.

The Week 10 bye could help Greenard keep getting healthier, and maybe he can show Eagles fans what he is capable of delivering. Right now, though, it hasn’t been much, with just two tackles and one quarterback hit in 118 snaps (33%).

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