LANDOVER, MD - After a 2-0 start this season, the Eagles are now 2-6 after losing a sixth straight game in the shadow of the nation's capital against the Washington Commanders.

In a microcosm of the season, Philadelphia got off to a 10-0 start on Sunday night and never scored again en route to an ugly 27-10 setback.

A very limited team due to circumstance that has included everything from significant injury attrition to questionable coaching and the retirement Land Johnson, the once powerful Eagles were outgained for the eights consecutive time this season with the Commanders piling up 339 yards to 268 for Philadelphia, the latter number buoyed by the garbage time of the last drive of the night.

The Eagles are now 0-2 in a key three-game stretch against NFL East foes in what's considered a bad division, a run that will finish against the first place New York Giants (4-2-1), who will be coming off their bye week next Sunday.

With tonight's loss, the Eagles are now at the bottom of the division. Dallas (3-5) is in second despite losing to Arizona in troubling fashion Sunday, and the Commanders leapfrogged the Eagles with their second win (2-4-1).

THE BULLS

SAQUON BARKLEY'S HEART - There wasn't much to like in this game but Barkley played despite hamstring and back injuries because he felt he could and that his team needed him. In a Super Bowl-or-bust society, the fact that Barkley didn't embrace the tanking mentality is the kind of culture setter that is meaningful in the NFL.

It wasn't great statistically -- 13 carries for 30 yards and a reception for 24 yards -- but the lone touchdown was all Barkley with the 24-yard catch on a wheel route and a three-yard scoring run after a turnover.

LONG-SUFFERING WASHINGTON FANS - For years, the Commanders fans have had to take it as their Eagles peers would invade Northwest Stadium and take over. While Washington is not exactly lighting the league on fire, its faithful enjoyed serenading the Eagles fans out of the stadium in the waning moments. It felt like a cleansing for a long-suffering fanbase although the suffering looks far from done inside the Beltway.

THE BEARS

ATTENTION TO DETAIL - Nick Sirianni has claimed that the detail hasn't always been there during the Eagles' skid. That showed up in the fourth quarter when a promising drive that could have stolen the game was quickly derailed by a series of mistakes that "take no talent."

Trailing 16-10, Philadelphia was preparing to go for a fourth-and-four conversion at the Washington 13-yard line with 9:04 left in the game. The Eagles were late in the play clock, as Tanner McKee began imploring for the snap. Feeling the urgency rookie right tackle Markel Bell moved early, forcing the Eagles into a 36-yard field goal attempt that Jake Elliott made drilled.

That worst-case would have made it 16-13 with plenty of time to keep pressing but the kick was wiped out because Jordan Mailata was not on the line of scrimmage. The illegal formation backed the kick up five yards and Elliott banged it off the left upright.

The Eagles got nothing out of the drive. In turn, the Commanders responed with an eight play, 45-yard marching, ending with a 42-yard Drew Stevens field goal -- his fourth of the night -- that made it a two-possession game, 19-10, with only 3:43 remaining.

PLAY ACTION - Everyone should have someone who believes in them like Sean Mannion believes in play action. No matter how ugly George Halas' creation looks in Philadelphia, Mannion is going to throw out 13 personnel with poor blocking tight ends and watch his quarterbacks turn their backs to heat-seeking missiles on the blitz.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE PASS RUSH - It’s almost amazing that the Eagles have not been able to generate any real consistent pressure with an interior that includes Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo, and an edge group of Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

The front has been the key to their success for a very long time and the organization invested heaving in Carter, Davis and Greenard this offseason. The Eagles had just three pressures in the first halft and nine total with two somewhat emoty sacks. The lone bright spot was one strong rush by Smith that seemed to rattle Jayden Daniels for a stretch.

In a Vic Fangio defense, the four-man rush has to be significantly better to generate the expected success.