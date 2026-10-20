Just-Released Veteran RB Could Be Immediate Band-Aid for Eagles' Backfield

The early 2026 NFL season hasn't exactly been kind to the Eagles' offensive unit. Heading into a Week 7 clash with the Cowboys, here's just a taste of the medical-related issues that Philadelphia's offense is going through:

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson retired

Starting left guard Landon Dickerson is on injured reserve

Pass-catchers Johnny Wilson and Grant Calcaterra are also on IR

And the latest: Jalen Hurts's season is likely over due to blood clots

And that's without even mentioning the backfield's problems. A hamstring injury forced Saquon Barkley to miss another game, while Carson Steele exited last week's game against the Panthers early with a shoulder injury. Fellow RBs Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley each found their way onto the IR this month, too, underscoring how Philadelphia could benefit from an extra set of legs.

Fortunately, a potential band-aid for their backfield woes just became available.

Eagles should consider signing Najee Harris after his Giants release

On Tuesday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants have released veteran RB Najee Harris, making him a free agent. The former Pro Bowl rusher signed a one-year contract with the Eagles' NFC East rival after tearing his Achilles tendon last season, but a slow start to the year had the Giants ready to turn the page before October ended.

In five games (one start) with New York, Harris converted 31 carries into 99 rushing yards, all while also recording a five-yard catch and one fumble. Those numbers won't blow anyone away, especially coming from a four-time 1,000-yard rusher. At the same time, it doesn't mean Harris isn't worth the Eagles' time and attention.

The 28-year-old RB hasn't popped off lately, but his performance against the Titans in Week 2 showed the type of help he can provide. He averaged 5.8 yards on nine carries for 52 rushing yards, which was his best effort since Week 17 of the 2024 season (74 rushing yards vs. the Chiefs). He might not be capable of that every week, but it's still better than Dameon Pierce's best performance this season (35).

A fresh start with the Eagles could be what Najee Harris needs to get back on track and produce. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris hasn't played for the Eagles before, but he also wouldn't exactly be a new face to some in the locker room. After all, the two-time CFP National Championship-winning RB knows Dickerson, Hurts, and DeVonta Smith from their incredibly successful time at Alabama, and a potential reunion could motivate Harris to prove that he has plenty left in the tank.

Dickerson mostly played center during his two years with the Crimson Tide, which coincide with Harris's most productive seasons in the program. It's also worth noting that Harris recorded his second-most touchdowns (five) and yards per carry (6.6) when rushing to the left side of the center spot compared to any other direction, per Pro Football Focus, further illustrating how a reunion with Dickerson could benefit the ex-Giant.

All of this isn't to say he deserves a 53-man roster spot (he'd need to prove himself first), but Harris could be a solid fill-in for the next little stretch. After all, he could be a game-day practice-squad promotion three times for the Eagles, which is exactly how many games they have left until their Week 10 bye. That's enough runway to let other names heal before general manager Howie Roseman decides what he wants to do at the trade deadline.

And if things don't work out, a split would be painless.

In the meantime, the Eagles better act fast before another RB-needy team beats them to Harris.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.