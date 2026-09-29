My two cents from Eagles embarrassing 27-7 loss to the Bears…

-- The road doesn’t get any easier for Philly. It will host a 1-2 Rams team on Sunday. Los Angeles was everybody’s pick to make the Super Bowl but has found the going tough. Like the Eagles, they are coming in after a loss.

After that, the Eagles go to London to play a very good Jaguars team, then return for home games against the Panthers and Cowboys. It could get ugly in a hurry if the Eagles don’t figure things out.

-- The Eagles have lost four of their last five Monday Night Football games. They still have one more this season – against the Cowboys on Oct. 26. You can probably pencil that in as a loss.

-- This offensive line is not what it used to be. Will it ever be with Chris Kuper calling the shots?

-- The Eagles had one first down in the third quarter and have seven three-and-outs on nine third-quarter drives this season. The downfall on Monday night was two questionable play calls, or maybe just two poorly executed ones. Or both.

The first call came on the first series after the Eagles got the ball to start the half down by10-7. It was a designed dump-off to Saquon Barkley. There were no blockers out there with him, and it lost two yards on second-and-three.

The second call was the horrible throwback pass to Makai Lemon that has done nothing but lose yards every time it’s been called. Why Sean Mannion insists on continuing to do it, who knows? Sure enough, the play lost three yards.

The Bears were busy tacking on points while the Eagles’ offense malfunctioned, and the game became a blowout.

Where Are The Playmakers On Defense?

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) and linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) tackle Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

-- Do the Eagles have a playmaker on defense? It doesn’t look like it. They have three sacks and no turnovers in the first three games of the season for the first time in franchise history. The Eagles are now -5 after giving it up three times against the Bears.

-- Safeties Marcus Epps and Drew Mukuba are struggling to cover and tackle. Bears receivers were running free all night. The position was a big question going into training camp, one general manager Howie Roseman never quite answered. Mukuba had nine tackles, but missed about that many, too. Maybe Kenny Moore can help. Maybe Michael Carter deserves more playing time. Something has to happen here.

-- How bad was the secondary? Mukuba negated a sack with a holding penalty on third down. Riq Woolen also had two holding penalties.

-- The Eagles’ goal-line stand was a bit of good news in the first half. After Tank Bigsby fumbled at the 15, the defense came up big, with Michael Carter stopping Colston Loveland inches short of a touchdown, Jalen Carter stuffing a run for a two-yard loss, and then, on fourth down, Quinyon Mitchell making a nice pass breakup at the goal line.

-- Andy Dalton and Case Keenum are both 38. Keenum proved he’s better after a masterful night against an overmatched defense. Dalton proved he should not be the top backup QB behind Hurts.

-- It’s sort of comical that, late in the third quarter, the Eagles punted on fourth-and-1, albeit t was closer to two yards near midfield, but on their next possession they went for it on fourth-and-5 from the Chicago 46. Jalen Hurts threw an interception on it.

-- Speaking of Hurts, he had great awareness at the goal line, snapping the ball with one second left on the first-half clock, opting to run the tush push rather than spike the ball. The touchdown with no time left on the clock accounted for the only points the Eagles scored in 60 minutes.

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