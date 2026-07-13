Landon Dickerson Lands At No. 11 After Injury-Plagued Season For Eagles

Typically, three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson is going to be higher on Philadelphia Eagles On SI’s annual list of the top 25 players entering the season.

However, Dickerson’s role on an offensive line that has powered one of the NFL’s most productive running games in recent years derailed a bit last season when the 27-year-old fought through an injury-plagued campaign.

As the Eagles gear up for another season with high expectations, Dickerson has landed just outside the top 10 at No. 11.

The list was compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place. Thirty-points were given to a player who appeared in the top 25 but didn’t get a vote from one of the three voting members – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz.

Dickerson was given the benefit of the doubt by Kerr, who ranked the veteran at No. 7 but McMullen and Kracz weighed the 2025 season more heavily and both ranked him at No. 13.

A second-round pick (No. 37 overall) out of Alabama in 2021, Dickerson had developed into one of the league’s better interior linemen when healthy. He earned three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2022-24, often anchoring the unit that helped Saquon Barkley set NFL records during the 2024 championship run and made the so-called "Tush Push" almost unstoppable.

Multiple injuries (must notably preseason knee surgery but also ankle and back problems) impacted Dickerson in 2025 and he was far less dominant with Pro Football Focus graded him as the 28th-best guard among 79 qualifiers, still acceptable but far under Dickerson's usual performance.

After the team’s disappointing Wild Card exit to San Francisco, Dickerson used one word to describe what he went through: “Sh$%@#.”

Dickerson at least contemplated retirement before deciding to return for his sixth NFL season but the Eagles reworked his contract — reducing his 2026 salary and removing the 2028 season — highlighting the belief that the star guard’s shelf-life may be limited moving forward.

Bounce Back?

Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson talks to reporters after practice on July 25, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

He and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens even traveled to Colombia for stem cell treatment in hopes of helping their bodies heal.

Arguably, the health of Dickerson and Jurgens could be the key to an Eagles offense in a year where they are shifting philosophies.

For Dickerson, who has long excelled as a powerful, mauling run blocker who thrives in gap/power schemes, there are legitimate questions about how well his skill set will translate with more outside zone and stretch concepts.

What can’t be debated is that Dickerson is a star player when healthy and those kinds of talents tend to adapt well.