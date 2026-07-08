3 Concerning Questions Facing Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen and the Eagles G Position

If there's a position to question on the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the season -- it's guard.

This isn't an indictment on the starters, but even they have some questions heading into the season. The Eagles aren't far removed from guard being one of the strongest positions on their roster, and it still can be if things go right.

Landon Dickerson is one of the best guards in the NFL and Tyler Steen is a candidate to be a breakout player. What about behind them? Do the Eagles even know who the backup guards are at this point?

There are a lot of concerning questions when discussing the guard position on the Eagles. While it's not a sexy position, it's important towards getting the offense back on track -- especially in a new system.

We're focusing on guard in the position-by-position series this time, asking three questions regarding the state of the position.

These are the other five positions we've asked questions in our training camp preview series, which you can check below.

Three questions at quarterback: What is Tanner McKee's future?

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Three questions at tight end: Is this the end for Dallas Goedert?

Three questions at tackle: Is this the final year for Lane Johnson?

Is Landon Dickerson one injury away from retiring?

This is the Eagles' biggest concern regarding Dickerson's future, since he's only 27 years old and only entering his sixth season.

Dickerson has battled injuries throughout his pro and college career. He entered the league coming off a torn ACL at Alabama, which caused him to fall into the second round (and getting selected by the Eagles). He suffered two ACL injuries and college and recurring ankle injuries -- all season-ending injuries in his first three seasons in college.

Now for his NFL injuries. Dickerson has suffered two thumb injuries, a foot sprain, and a meniscus procedure on his right knee last season that hindered his whole year. He's also dealt with a left knee injury in 2024, along with a back injury and a left ankle injury last year.

Dickerson is basically one injury away from calling it a career. The toll he's put on his body over the last 10 years is going to affect him when his football career is over.

If Dickerson has a major injury this season, the Eagles may have to consider a long term replacement at left guard. Dickerson may make the decision for them.

A three-time Pro Bowler or not, every player has his limits.

Is Tyler Steen the long term answer at right guard?

The Eagles are giving Steen every opportunity to be their right guard for years to come.

Notice the Eagles didn't bring in any veteran competition for steen this offseason, even when there were plenty of opportunities to? Mekhi Becton is still available, and may have been an option ifJeff Stoutland was still here.

Steen is the right guard, and he's entering the final year of his contract. He was fine last season, but should be given more praise considering Cam Jurgens dealt with a back injury all season and Lane Johnson missed the last several games of the year with a LisFranc injury.

Essentially Steen held the fort on the right side of the line -- and that was good enough for the Eagles. Will it be good enough to earn an extension if Steen repeats that performance in 2026?

The Eagles are banking Jurgens and Johnson are healthy this season, which will help Steen exponentially in 2026. If Steen has a good year and improves in pass blocking (two sacks, 32 pressures allowed, 5.7% pressure rate allowed per dropback last year), that extension will come from the Eagles.

This is a big year for Steen. His future with the Eagles is up to him.

Who is going to backup Dickerson and Steen?

This is the battle that is the most intriguing in camp that doesn't involve a starter. Who is going to be the player that enters the game if Dickerson or Steen go down?

The Eagles signed Michael Jordan at the end of minicamp. They clearly saw they needed to improve the depth at guard.

Let's look at the candidates for this job, starting with Jordan, He has the overwhelming edge in experience. starting 49 games over seven years at left guard -- including 20 of 23 games over the last two seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Jordan is the front runner for the job, even though he hasn't practiced with the Eagles yet (he signed at the end of June). The other candidates are Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Hollin Pierce, and Willie Lampkin.

Morris is a sixth-round rookie. Hinton is learning how to play guard after being a tackle in his rookie year. Pierce and Lampkin were undrafted free agents last season and Kendall is cross training at guard (is the backup center to Cam Jurgens).

Neither of these options have played regular season snaps at guard. These are the candidates for the No. 3 guard spot with Jordan.

Jordan should make this team and be the No. 3 guard, but he plays strictly on the left side. The Eagles are going to have to find a No. 4 guard, someone who can back up Steen.

Kendall is likely the favorite, but Morris is an intriguing rookie to watch. Hinton's development will be intriguing as well.

The Eagles have a conundrum behind Dickerson and Steen. They'll have to figure it out this summer.