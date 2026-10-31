3-Step Guide to What a Successful Eagles Trade Deadline Should Look Like for Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been winning on the field, as they've dropped five straight games heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. But, they could still win from a strategic standpoint with some shrewd move making ahead of the NFL trade deadline next month.

Here's a look at three simple steps that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman needs to follow in order to ensure a successful trade deadline for Philadelphia.

Step 1: Look in the mirror and be honest with yourself

The Eagles are a proud organization. They have been arguably the most consistently competitive team in the NFC since the turn of the century. This isn't an organization that is going to throw in the towel a single second before it has to.

But as an organization, the Eagles also pride themselves on being forward-thinking, and sometimes you just have to embrace the reality that's right in front of you. The Eagles aren't going to win the Super Bowl this year. It would take a miraculous turnaround, the likes of which has probably never been seen before in the league. It's just not their year, as injuries have ravaged the team. That happens sometimes in the NFL. Roseman has to accept this fact and prioritize the team's long-term outlook, as opposed to devoting more resources to what certainly feels like a lost season.

Step 2: Identify keepers

Prioritizing the team's long-term outlook doesn't necessarily mean having a complete fire sale, however. There are plenty of players on Philadelphia's roster that Roseman should want to hold onto moving forward. After all, the Eagles have made the playoffs in five straight seasons. They don't need a complete teardown. A retooling is probably a more apt description of what they need: Keep the core building blocks on both sides of the ball and look to better complement them next season and beyond.

When it comes to who the Eagles should label as keepers, there are some no-brainers like wide receiver DeVonta Smith, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Other players who the team should want to continue to build with could include linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, running back Saquon Barkley, cornerback Cooper DeJean, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and linebacker Nolan Smith.

With keepers identified, Roseman can now move on to the final step.

Step 3: Flip non-keepers for draft capital

Any players that Roseman doesn't see a future for in Philadelphia beyond the current campaign, he should try to flip them for draft capital and/or young players with high upside. Guys like Riq Woolen, Hollywood Brown and potentially even guard Landon Dickerson could fit the bill there. That's not necessarily an indictment of any of those guys, but if they're not going to be back with the Eagles, the team might as well try to get something in return for them.

The Eagles have several areas that they'll need to address in upcoming drafts, and the more picks they have to address those areas, the better. In my eyes, stacking some picks in exchange for guys who won't be around long-term while holding onto key contributors on both sides of the ball would be viewed as a successful trade deadline for Roseman and the Eagles.

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