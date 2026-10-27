McMullen: Potential Eagles Defensive Concerns Emerged After MNF Loss vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. - For one night, at least, the Eagles' offense looked like it had found something workable.

Tanner McKee went 23-of-35 for 211 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to Dallas; the unit put together a 17-play, 84-yard drive that ate nine-plus minutes to open the second half and briefly grab a 21-20 lead, and Saquon Barkley punched in a touchdown before his hamstring and back derailed things.

It wasn’t aesthetic or explosive outside of Barkley, and a late interception by the Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown ended any real comeback hopes, but it was competent.

Given the injuries, the missing pieces, and the reality that McKee is a career backup, this may have been close to the top end of what this version of the offense can do right now.

And that still wasn’t enough. In fact, it wasn’t even close.

Dallas walked out of the Linc with a 38-21 win, 416 total yards, with 204 of those coming on the ground.

Javonte Williams went for a career-high 155 rushing yards and a score. Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns without being sacked or even meaningfully harassed for most of the night. The Eagles generated zero sacks, zero quarterback hits, no tackles for loss and essentially no consistent pressure on a Cowboys offense that had been struggling.

Eagles' defense is suddenly a concern ahead of Week 8

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit, the one built with significant investment up front and expected to carry this team while the offense figured itself out, got pushed around on the interior and couldn’t get off the field.

This is the story of the 2-5 season in one night.

It's crucial for DC Vic Fangio to learn from Monday's mistakes if the Eagles are going to turn this season around. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense—short-handed and operating with a limited ceiling—scraped together three touchdowns and kept the game within reach into the fourth quarter. The defense, the side that was supposed to be the identity, let a division rival run the ball at will and score on most of its possessions.

When the offense needs the defense to make a stand, force a turnover, or simply limit the damage, it has too often failed to show up. Monday night was one of the clearest examples yet.

McKee isn’t going to morph into a high-end starter overnight, and the skill-position group remains thinned out. If this is roughly the offensive floor-to-ceiling range for the foreseeable future, then the margin for error is small. An underachieving defense that can’t generate pressure or stop the run removes that margin entirely.

The Eagles are not just dealing with the absence of franchise QB Jalen Hurts. They’re dealing with a defensive unit that has the names, the salary commitments and the reputation, but not the results.

That’s the gap that is turning a tough season into a free fall.

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