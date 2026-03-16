AJ Brown Sweepstakes Reportedly Loses Contender

The AJ Brown sweepstakes has been something that has dominated headlines across the National Football League over the last few months and it doesn't sound like the conversation is going to die down for the Philadelphia Eagles any time soon.

The rumors around Brown intensified on March 13 as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams were making "strong pushes" for the superstar playmaker. A few hours later, Russini followed up and noted that while both the Rams and Patriots were interested, the Eagles will not be trading him right now and if anything were to happen, it wouldn't be until closer to June 1.

On Monday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up on the weekend of rumors and reported that the Rams appear to be "out on this situation."

The rumors continue

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after making a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Because the void date got moved back so many times, people assumed that it was one of the other," Rapoport said. "First of all, AJ Brown's situation, I would say at various times over the last three days looked like one thing definitely was going to happen, then it was clear something else was going to happen. There were various points where I really, firmly believed AJ Brown was going to be traded. There were, originally four teams, that were interested that Brown would really like to go to. In the end, probably two.

"The Rams were one and looked into it deeply. Ultimately decided it wasn't for them. They are, essentially as far as I can tell, out on this situation. The New England Patriots, who have had consistent dialogue with the Eagles and AJ Brown, they are still in it. Part of the problem here and the reason why the cap number was such a big thing, if the Eagles traded AJ Brown now, it would be be $40 million gets accelerated into their cap right now as dead money. If they do it after June 1, it's just $20 million."

This market has been full of rumors, reports and endless speculation. It's easier to sum up where Brown is right now, than all of the conflicting rumors and reports out there. Brown is a member of the Eagles and there currently isn't something in sight that will change that.