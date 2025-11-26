George Pickens roasts Eagles fans in deleted NSFW message after Cowboys' big win

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has exceeded all expectations since joining the team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2025 NFL Draft, with his Week 12 performance being his fourth game with more than 130 receiving yards this season.

In his last two outings, Pickens has totaled 18 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Pickens' performance against the Philadelphia Eagles helped spark Dallas' epic comeback victory, and after the game, he made sure to let everyone know.

In a reply to Eagles superfan Gillie Da Kid on Instagram, Pickens took a shot at the team's fanbase with a since-deleted, NSFW comment. Pickens ripped "Weak*ss Philly fans," claiming they were only known for sandwiches.

When you're performing as well as Pickens has this season, you have to take some moments to let everyone know you are at the top of your game.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch over Philadelphia Eagles DBs Cooper DeJean and Sydney Brown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens is in a contract year and has earned a blockbuster deal in the offseason. We'll just have to see whether that deal comes from Dallas.

Entering Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium, Pickens needs just 88 yards to set a new career high in receiving yards.

Through 11 games, Pickens has hauled in 67 catches for 1,054 receiving yards, which ranks second in the league, and eight touchdowns. Pickens' eight touchdowns are a career high and currently rank No. 3 in the league.

It will be interesting to see if Pickens can haul in the 88 yards on Thursday evening to reach his new career mark. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call and Tracy Wolfson provides updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

