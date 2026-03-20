Dameon Pierce Seeks Consistency With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Dameon Pierce first made his mark in the NFL with a standout 139-yard rushing performance against the Eagles during his rookie season in 2022.

"What I remember specifically about that game is ‘Thursday Night Lights,' baby,” Pierce said with a smile when asked by Eagles On SI about the matchup. “One of the biggest games I played in. It was fun in front of a great crowd against a great team. Unfortunately, we couldn't pull it out back then. But now I'm with the Eagles, so I'm just focused on that.”

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As a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2022, Pierce quickly climbed the Texans' depth chart to become their starting running back, rushing for 939 yards and four touchdowns in just 13 games.

His production dipped in the years that followed, totaling just 745 yards over the next three seasons combined due in large part to injuries and limited opportunities (including a brief mid-2025 stint with the Kansas City Chiefs after being waived by Houston).

"I'm still learning,” Pierce admitted. “Heading into this year, I see it as having four years of experience on my side. I take every up and down in my career as a collective lesson and try to figure out how to get better from it.”

Learning From The Best

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Pierce now joins a talented Eagles running back room led by superstar Saquon Barkley, with capable backups including Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley, plus fullback Carson Steele.

He's embracing the competition rather than shying away from it.

"I think that's one of the better reasons to choose this room," Pierce said. "[Barkley is] a great guy who's done an incredible job every year he's played in this league—whether here or in New York. His entire career, he's been a top running back, and that's someone great to be around and learn from."

Lower-body injuries have hampered Pierce's trajectory, and he was candid about the frustration.

“From an athletic standpoint, from just being a competitor, it sucks,” he said bluntly of the past few seasons. “It just sucks.”

He proved the talent is still there in flashes, most notably in Week 18 of the 2024 season, when he ran for a career-high 176 yards on 19 carries against the Titans.

The next step is consistent production week to week.

"I think the thing everybody would agree on is consistency," he said. "Whether that's taking care of my body, mastering the playbook, staying after practice—whatever it takes. I just have to find it."

Pierce hopes to rediscover that consistency in Philadelphia.

“Coming to Philly is just another step in my journey that I'm looking forward to,” he said. “At the end of the day, man, I just want to play ball, and Philly gave me a great opportunity to do so.”