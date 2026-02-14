Eagles–49ers A.J. Brown Trade Idea Is Hard to Completely Ignore

The trade speculation and rumors have started already around Philadelphia Eagles superstar AJ Brown and they have been loud.

That doesn't mean that the franchise should simply move him, of course. If the Eagles think there is a pathway forward with Brown, they should find a way to make it work. When the offense is clicking and he's a big part of it, good things happen. The Eagles brought Brown over in the first place because of this idea and he has held up his part of the deal ever since.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It was a tough 2025 season, of course, but you don't just make a hasty move that costs the team unless there is no other way, or you get an offer you cannot refuse. While putting together mock trades centered around Brown, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton floated one that would fit the description of tough to turn down.

The Eagles have been in plenty of rumors

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles Get: 2026 2nd-round pick, 2026 5th-round pick, WR Brandon Aiyuk," Moton wrote. "San Francisco 49ers Get: WR A.J. Brown. The San Francisco 49ers could lose wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne in free agency. They will likely release Brandon Aiyuk after voiding the guarantees in his contract, though he can be an add-on in a trade package. The 49ers can't reasonably expect wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to handle a heavy target share. Though he's shown flashes, the 25-year-old has suffered multiple injuries after recovering from a gunshot wound in 2024. In two seasons, the former first-rounder has suited up for 20 games. ...

With a $265 million investment in quarterback Brock Purdy, San Francisco needs to bolster his supporting cast to get the most out of him. Brown would be the 49ers' top receiver and take some of the pass-catching workload off soon-to-be 30-year-old Christian McCaffrey and Pearsall. One way or another, Aiyuk needs a change of scenery after he cut off communication with the 49ers during his knee injury rehab process. There's no guarantee he'll be motivated to play in Philadelphia, but the Eagles can kick the tires on him as a pickup along with second- and fifth-round picks."

Now, Aiyuk has had a weird couple of seasons, which is why it's not a full no-brainer to say yes. But if he's healthy, he has talent. He had 1,342 receiving yards in 2023 and then got hurt in 2024. Getting a player like that, plus a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick would be enough to have a conversation. Again, the best route forward is keeping Brown. But if he doesn't want to stay, this would be a deal worth considering.

More NFL: Eagles-Maxx Crosby Rumor Is Too Good to Be True