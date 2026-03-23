Eagles Add Romello Height to Pre-Draft Radar: Real Interest Or Redundancy?

The Eagles will be hosting Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height for a 30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler.

Source: The Philadelphia Eagles will host Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height for a 30 visit.



Explosive pass-rusher was a standout of Senior Bowl week. 70 total pressures and nine sacks in ‘25. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2026

With Philadelphia's edge rushing depth still a concern following the free-agency departure of Jaelan Phillips (who signed a massive four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers), it should be no surprise that the Eagles are continuing to explore options to bolster Vic Fangio's defensive front.

The recent one-year signing of Arnold Ebiketie provides a veteran rotational piece, but the group—headlined by Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt—remains thin and in need of reinforcements.

Another Undersized Edge?

Eagles outside linebacker/edge rusher Nolan Smith takes a water break during Eagles training camp. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Height, listed at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, is a well-traveled, experienced prospect entering the 2026 NFL Draft as a sixth-year senior. After stints at Auburn, USC, and Georgia Tech, he transferred to Texas Tech for his final college season in 2025, where he delivered with a breakout campaign with 10 sacks for the Red Raiders, per Pro Football Focus.

His elite production earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors and strong accolades from PFF, including a 92.5 overall grade (seventh-best nationally among edge rushers).

At the Scouting Combine, Height further showcased his explosive athleticism with a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical jump, and 10-foot-5 broad jump—numbers that underscore his explosion as a player.

A former NFL scout described him to Eagles On SI as a "high-motor, technically advanced rusher who will relentlessly pursue the quarterback."

The main drawbacks center on Height's lighter frame and shorter 32¼-inch arms, which could limit his effectiveness against the run.

Adding Height to an already undersized edge group (including Smith, Hunt, and Ebiketie) might create some positional redundancy, although it should be noted that Smith is a very good run-support player despite his listed size (6-2, 238).

Most scouting services project Height as a Day 2 talent—often in the Round 3 range, though his athletic testing, couple with his college polish, could elevate him higher for teams valuing rotational disruptors.

At 25 years old by draft time, Height should arrive more NFL-ready than many prospects, with refined technique, but he'll need an NFL strength program to maximize his frame and develop into a true three-down player.

On the surface, the Eagles need a headliner on the edge (think Minnesota's Jonathan Greenard on the trade market), rather a fourth for the rotation but GM Howie Roseman and the Eagles' staff, always have well-researched contingencies.

That's where Height represents a potential Eagles' fit as a unique upside play who could provide cost-effective depth and pass-rush spark in a four-man rotational approach.

That said, for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations like the Eagles, that can't be Plan A at such an important position.