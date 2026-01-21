Eagles Bring Back 26-Year-Old CB for 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to quietly add depth to the franchise for the offseason.

Philadelphia has been busy handing out reserve/future deals so far this offseason since it was knocked out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card. The trend continued on Tuesday as the team announced that it has re-signed cornerback Ambry Thomas to a reserve/future deal for 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"DB Ambry Thomas," the Eagles announced. "Thomas was a third-round pick in 2021 out of Michigan by the 49ers, where he played in 42 regular season games with 11 starts. He spent time on the Colts and Vikings practice squads in 2024 before joining Philadelphia's practice squad in 2025."

The Eagles made another good depth move

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old was a third-round pick in 2021 by the 49ers and has played in 42 games throughout his NFL career so far -- including 11 starts. Thomas hasn't appeared in a game since 2023, though. He logged two interceptions, 12 passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 79 total tackles in his three-year run with San Francisco. He was released in 2024, though, and hasn't been able to get in a game since.

He spent a short time with the Indianapolis Colts, but was released after failing his physical. He spent the 2024 season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad and followed up by spending the 2025 season on the Eagles' practice squad.

This move doesn't move the needle on the surface, but Thomas is a 26-year-old cornerback who has been a starter at points in his career so far. With a reserve/future deal, the Eagles are essentially taking minimal risk to see if he can end up winning a job on the roster throughout the offseason. If he makes the team, that would be great and cheap for the franchise. If not, the move doesn't really hurt the team in any way.

This is a good depth move, even if it doesn't grab headlines.

More NFL: Where Eagles, Dallas Goedert Stand Before Free Agency