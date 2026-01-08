Eagles Give Brief Lane Johnson Update Before Playoffs

The early signs of the week are pointing towards a return of Lane Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles' offense and fans should be very excited about that possibility.

If you're an Eagles fan, you like know what Johnson brings to the table. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. He missed seven games throughout the regular season, but Johnson returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup coming up on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. When Johnson is in the lineup, the Eagles are simply a better team. There are a million metrics that could be used to illustrate this point, but the most important is the team's record with him on and off the field this season.

When Johnson has played this season, the Eagles are 8-2. When Johnson has missed time, the Eagles are 3-4. On Wednesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about the potential return of Johnson and unsurprisingly had nothing but positive things to say while noting that he's doing everything he can to get back for the playoff game.

The Eagles star is poised to return

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Lane's a big difference maker and I know he is working crazy to get himself back and we will see where that is this week," Sirianni said. "But he's a difference maker. ...He’s one of the best that's ever done it. I think I kind of get too much into scheme with that. But yeah, he allows you to do some different things. But again, (Fred Johnson) done a nice job when he's came in and played for him. We've won a lot of games with Fred in the lineup. But yeah, Lane is just a difference maker and it can affect everything.

"There's a reason he's going to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the best ever to do at that position, and he shows that year in out. I've been with him for five years and it feels like he just keeps getting better and better, which is a testament to Lane and how he takes care of his body and how he trains and how he mentally approaches this game of football that he loves. Man, I could go on all day about him."

As of writing, we know that Johnson has returned to the practice field. The team doesn't have to say whether or not he will be officially returning yet, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that would be the case. It's not shocking that Sirianni said he's doing everything to get back on the field, that's who Johnson has been throughout his entire run in Philadelphia. Again, if you're an Eagles fan, you've seen Johnson do this for years. But he's working and trending in the right direction.

If Johnson is ready to roll on Sunday, he will just give the Eagles an even bigger chance of moving on.

