Eagles Can Bolster More Than Just Defense At Trade Deadline
Stop us if you've heard this before, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are looking to make even more moves ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.
The Eagles acquired Michael Carter II on Wednesday and reports have surfaced since indicating that Philadelphia is looking for more. Adding an edge rusher is the idea that makes the most sense at this point. Philadelphia has had two major holes this season: the pass rush and at cornerback. The Eagles got Carter and so there's one left to go.
While this the case, ESPN's Bill Barnwell put together a column highlighting each team ahead of the trade deadline and talked about the offensive line being an option for Philadelphia as well.
"Biggest needs: Edge, OL, CB: The Eagles made their move at cornerback Wednesday by shipping John Metchie III to the Jets for Michael Carter II (with a late-round pick swap), who had seen his role diminish this season," Barnwell said. "Like the Rams, who traded for Roger McCreary, the Eagles acquired a slot cornerback despite really needing a corner who can line up on the outside, where Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson have struggled this season. There just aren't many outside CBs on the market right now. Philly will likely move Cooper DeJean out of the slot, which will be a major test for the second-year standout, while Carter takes over slot cornerback duties.
The Eagles should consider adding another lineman
"Otherwise, GM Howie Roseman is probably looking at adding depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Brett Toth hasn't looked great filling in for Cam Jurgens, and injuries have already led Philly to bring Brandon Graham back out of retirement on the edge. I would be surprised if Roseman sprung a trade for a weekly starter anywhere else on the roster besides cornerback, but bringing in some big bodies up front who can fill in for a handful of snaps or a spot start here and there seems like a logical move."
Cornerback and the edge have been talked about the most leading up to the trade deadline, but this is a sneaky good idea as well. Philadelphia's line has been bitten by the injury bug all season.
Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, and Landon Dickerson all have been banged up at different times. The Eagles lost Mekhi Becton before the season in free agency. Jordan Mailata is having a strong season and currently has an 80.2 PFF grade through eight games.
Brett Toth started in place of Jurgens this past weekend -- his first career start at center -- and did a good job. But, the offensive line hasn't been as dominant this season as it has been in recent years.
It's a bit harder to find high-end offensive line talent ahead of the trade deadline because any team that has it, doesn't typically want to let it go. One player who could at least be worth checking in on is Cesar Ruiz of the New Orleans Saints. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported he "might be available at the right price."
There's a lot of noise out there about the pass rush -- which the Eagles should add to -- but this idea about adding another offensive lineman would be nice as well.
