Last-Second Eagles Check-In Before NFL Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles were the most active team in football leading up to the trade deadline, but things have significantly quieted down in the final few hours before the deadline.
Let's take a look at what the Eagles have done to this point. With under an hour remaining until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline, Philadelphia has added three pieces: Michael Carter II from the New York Jets, Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens, and Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins.
Philadelphia seemingly solved its issues at cornerback and the edge before things got really crazy around the league. The Eagles were aggressive and got their moves done quickly and now on the final day with the trade deadline looming stars like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Jakobi Meyers, and Rashid Shaheed all have gotten moved. Adding someone like Gardner or Williams would've been fun, but the Eagles don't need to add any more massive pieces.
Regardless, let's take a last-second look at the Eagles:
The Eagles have just a little bit of time left if they want to make a move
Pieces to trade away
For Philadelphia, the type of move that would make the most sense before the deadline now would actually be trading pieces away, rather than adding. The Eagles have a surplus of corners now with Carter and Alexander coming to town. Because of that, Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo have both been rumored as potential trade chips.
Also, running back AJ Dillon has been someone who has been speculated as a trade candidate as well. With Nolan Smith, Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Graham, and the new guys needing roster spots, there's more work to do for the Eagles.
Pieces to add
It would be somewhat surprising to see another deal, but nothing can be truly ruled out. A depth offensive lineman would make a lot of sense. But, with the need to roster space, it would surprising to see another move at this time.
Dream targets
As the trade deadline has inched closer, there's been rumors and speculation about both Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson. The Eagles don't need another move and don't seem likely to make one. But, if they are going to go all in, one of these guys are the player they should go get. With the New York Jets opening the door to trading superstars, either Garrett or Hendrickson wouldn't even be that crazy after the day the NFL world has already had.
More NFL: Trey Hendrickson Rumors Still Worth Monitoring For Eagles